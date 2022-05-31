Passersby and neighbors rushed to help an Orrtanna man Tuesday after the mower he was riding overturned, trapping him in a water-filled ditch along Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116).
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported Matthew Woerner, 32, to WellSpan York Hospital with a leg injury, according to Cumberland Township Police.
It seemed almost as if “the whole neighborhood” was involved, Cumberland Acting Police Chief Matthew Trostel said.
Woerner was “very, very lucky” that a passerby witnessed the incident, stopped, phoned 911, and sought help from people nearby, Cumberland Patrolman First Class Ryan Eiker said.
“She was in the right place at the right time,” Eiker said. The passerby soon left, according to officials at the scene.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to the scene on the south side of Fairfield Road near Sunshine Avenue, about 1.25 miles west of Gettysburg, adjacent to the Gettysburg Times building.
Woerner was conscious and alert, and was fortunate because “his head could have been underwater,” Trostel said.
“I was dreading walking over” to check on Woerner, said neighbor Erik Sheely, who saw Woerner lying on his side, pinned under the mower.
The orange Turf Tiger mower was upside down in the ditch on the west side of Sheppard's Groundskeeping, 1610 Fairfield Road.
Owner Warren Sheppard used a backhoe to lift the mower from the ditch. He said he and employees were working there and at nearby properties when people came running to seek help.
Foreman Jason Crostley said he could hear Woerner calling out and ran to get assistance.
Fairfield Road traffic was blocked briefly in both directions as authorities, including Gettysburg firefighters, completed the rescue.
