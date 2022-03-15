The McSherrystown portion of a proposed 94-home development received a thumbs-down from the borough council Wednesday.
Members voted 6-0 to disapprove the project after President Dan Colgan read a letter claiming plans for the Eagle Rock development at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road “do not meet the borough’s specifications.”
The borough previously sent the letter read by Colgan, which expressed traffic, drainage, and sidewalk concerns, to Conewago Township officials and developer J.A. Myers Homes, Colgan said
Only a small section lies within McSherrystown Borough, with nearly the entire development within the township.
No reply to the letter had yet been received, Colgan said. The letter, dated Feb. 12, invites submission of questions or revised plans.
The design is “irresponsible” because it would route all traffic through a single entrance and exit on Centennial and add a “dramatic increase” to an “already impossible traffic pattern” on Route 116, the borough charges in the letter.
In addition, the area of the proposed development is regularly “inundated with water,” and “disturbing” the area would almost certainly worsen the problem for surrounding property owners, information in the letter claims.
Two borough committees recommended against granting approval in meetings last month, according to the letter.
The McSherrystown Planning and Zoning Committee expressed concern that a planned gravel walkway would be as narrow as three feet, when the borough requires sidewalks to be concrete and at least five feet wide, information in the letter claims.
The committee also called for a crosswalk to be installed at Front Street and Main Street (Pa. Route 116), according to the letter.
The Public Safety Committee objected to the lack of a guardrail and called for a crosswalk, according to the letter. The committee’s chair, Joyce Murren, was absent Wednesday.
The council heard public comments prior to the vote.
Conewago Township resident Tom Weaver called the proposed development a “regional issue that’s going to have a tremendous impact” and claimed it would pose “very serious safety concerns for the borough.”
He too expressed concerns about the walkway and traffic, especially in light of other developments in the area.
Weaver, a former Conewago supervisor, had been opposed to Eagle Rock in addition to other development in that township, voicing his opinion both as a supervisor and later as a resident.
Conewago Township ordinances require two entrances for a development of that scope, Weaver previously said at a January Conewago meeting.
However, entrances along a state road must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which denied the request, determining one entrance and an emergency egress would be sufficient for the Eagle Rock development.
By its denial, PennDOT was itself creating a major traffic problem and safety concern, Weaver claimed at the previous Conewago supervisors’ meeting.
“PennDOT and the Conewago Township Planning Commission later reached an agreement that an emergency exit would satisfy the safety concerns.
That planning commission recommended approval of the project,” according to the January Conewago Township article.
Borough resident William Smith Jr. cited similar concerns.
Also Wednesday, Kristin Warner of New Hope Ministries asked the council to consider the Christian social service agency as a recipient of federal pandemic recovery funds.
The organization provides a “safety net” for those in need, including an average of some 200 McSherrystown residents per year, she said.
Colgan invited Warner to submit a proposal and said the council would consider it at a future meeting.
