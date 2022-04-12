Dave Lingg knew he needed to reach his wife when their Topper Road custom-built home in Liberty Township caught on fire in late March.
He did what most would never do. The 79-year-old ran back inside to save his wife’s life.
“He’s truly a hero,” Lingg’s daughter Jody Adelsberger said. “My mom is still alive because of him.”
Memories are vivid for Dave of even the small details from March 29, the day of the fire at the Linggs’ 255 Topper Road home just east of Carroll Valley. He returned home between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. after getting a blood test and picking up groceries and discovered a problem with the porch. Dave saw a can of spray paint explode, which is highly flammable.
“It took three seconds for the flame to take the window,” Dave said. “The smoke chased me up the stairs.”
Dave told his wife, Lynn to get to the window on the second floor.
“I had to take the window out to get her out,” Dave said. “I cut my arm in the process.”
Firefighters raised two ladders to reach the couple on the porch roof of the residence and carried Lynn down as Dave descended under his own power.
Dave was taken by ambulance to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, where he received 10 stitches in his arm.
Lynn was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore to be treated for smoke inhalation.
“She is still in the intensive care unit,” Dave said early last week, noting she was intubated a week after the fire.
The excess medical bills are a primary concern for Dave, recalling nine years ago a medical helicopter ride from Gettysburg to York was almost $30,000.
Dave estimates the helicopter ride alone will cost about $50,000 to $60,000, even with Lynn having Medicare, not including the additional costs of being treated in the hospital for over a week.
“The biggest problem is paying off medical expenses,” Lingg said. “I am assuming they will be considerable.”
The house, which was custom built by Dave, has been deemed a total loss, he said.
“It is totally gutted,” Dave said. “I am up there every day trying to salvage what I can. Everything can be replaced, except for me and my wife. We can’t be replaced.”
Two cars, a 1992 Mercury Cougar and a 2003 Subaru Forester, also caught fire and have been deemed unsalvageable, according to Dave.
“Unfortunately, the insurance doesn’t cover them,” Dave said.
Dave, who has a background of five decades in commercial construction in the Washington, D.C., area, built the property between 1983 and 1987. They had been at the Topper Road property for nearly 40 years.
“I laid every piece of tile, did all the electric, and designed it,” Dave said, noting it was built to D.C. and Florida standards.
Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said he could tell “it was a well-built house.”
“It was actually safer for the firefighters to get around,” Jacobs said. “A house built five years ago would have been all burnt up.”
As of last week, the fire department had not heard back on the cause of the fire from the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, Jacobs said.
Firefighters needed about four hours to bring the “challenging” blaze under control and pumped about 46,000 gallons of water, which is “a lot more than we typically use in a house fire,” Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Capt. Chad Fogle said. The water was drawn from a pond across the road from the scene, he said.
“That really saved the day for us,” Jacobs said, adding the house was at the end of a long and narrow driveway.
Jacobs commended the volunteer companies for coming together “to fight that large of a fire,” despite the challenge of getting manpower.
“Everyone there did a great job of working together,” Jacobs said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the Linggs mounting medical expenses at https://gofund.me/87804161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.