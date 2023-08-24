America First Legal (AFL) warned Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) officials on behalf of school board member Michelle Smyers that she has a right to review the employment records of the girls’ high school tennis coach after her requests were allegedly denied, according to a release.

The legal matter was resolved when Smyers and other board members were allowed to review the coach’s record during an executive session prior to the public board meeting Monday, Smyers said Tuesday.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.