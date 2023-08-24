America First Legal (AFL) warned Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) officials on behalf of school board member Michelle Smyers that she has a right to review the employment records of the girls’ high school tennis coach after her requests were allegedly denied, according to a release.
The legal matter was resolved when Smyers and other board members were allowed to review the coach’s record during an executive session prior to the public board meeting Monday, Smyers said Tuesday.
Regardless, the GASD Board failed to take action for the second time on renewal of David Yates’ contract for the high school girls’ tennis coaching position.
Yates’ name was among other human resource recommendations set for approval under employment of fall coaching contracts as the high school girls’ tennis coach at a salary of $2,682.
AFL alleged Smyers was told by district lawyers “she could be held ‘personally liable’ in a suit brought by David ‘Sasha’ Yates,” if she votes for the coach’s dismissal.
“Although Ms. Smyers has a well-established legal right to all records needed for her to study, investigate, discuss, and argue problems and issues related to her official duties, the district and its lawyers illegally denied Ms. Smyers Yates’s employment records,” the release reads.
“America First Legal and Wally Zimolong will continue to fight for parental rights and to protect students from the insidious transgender movement,” the release reads.
Smyers claimed the issue does not stem from Yates’ transgender status. Yates previously said she identifies as a transwoman. The high school girls’ tennis coach is listed as Sasha Yates on the district website.
“I would have an issue with any staff member changing or having inappropriate conversations with students,” Smyers claimed.
Smyers said she wanted to see the letter of concern for herself, instead of hearing information secondhand.
“They wanted me to make a decision based on information I didn’t have,” Smyers said, noting her future vote will be based on fact rather than emotion.
“The fact is a grown adult walked into a locker room with teenage girls and stripped down to their bra and underwear,” Smyers alleged.
The letter of concern, provided by Yates to the Gettysburg Times, does not reveal specific details.
The letter purportedly signed by Gettysburg Area High School Principal Jeremy Lusk indicates she met with GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston on Sept. 15, 2022, to discuss concerns brought up by students and parents.
Thurston allegedly told Yates on Sept. 2, 2022, that she “should not be changing (your clothing) amongst students in the locker room,” the letter reads.
“I was changing my top in a secluded area away from others. I did not get down to my bra and panties as they suggested,” Yates said previously.
Smyers alleged a separate bathroom incident involving Yates led to “a verbal conversation” with high school administrators, and there was “no written reprimand.”
Steve Carbaugh, a parent who spoke in opposition to Yates’ contract renewal Monday, claimed his daughter was in the female restroom before one of her sporting events and allegedly ran into the coach when exiting the bathroom stall on April 12 around 1:50 p.m.
Carbaugh said there is no reason a 16-year-old should feel uncomfortable in the bathroom.
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the way portrayed.
With the bathroom incident, there was no official action from the district, according to Yates.
“There was a conversation,” Yates said. “Nothing was put in writing.”
Yates said she “accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that is used for sports officials.”
“I did this to show that I can be reasonable and that it is not about me, but it is about what is in the best interests of the student athletes,” Yates said.
“I get the coach has rights behind Title VII for discrimination,” Smyers said. “I don’t think anyone should be discriminated against, but what about the rights of those students in that locker room?”
Smyers said she heard how the coach “was so wonderful” and “has been great for our students.”
“Did the coach care about all the students when undressing in front of other girls? Did the coach care what they would think?” Smyers asked.
Smyers questioned when Yates identified as a man whether she went into the boys’ locker room and changed.
“It has to do with an adult who violated community standards, common decency, and has a lack of common sense,” Smyers said.
Smyers said she has been called “every name in the book,” such as “anti-trans, anti-gay, racist, transphobe, Ku Klux Karen,” and more.
“I am none of those things. I have never been any of those things. I don’t care if someone is gay. I don’t care who they love. People are mad,” Smyers said. “They need a villain. Apparently, I am going to be a villain because they associate me with an organization that has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.”
Smyers clarified the organization specified, and of which she is a member, is Moms for Liberty, and she is chair of the Adams County chapter.
“When I was elected to the school board, I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the children in our district,” Smyers said. “That is my job, and that is what I’m going to do.”
She apologized to her fellow school board members for the “hateful, nastiest emails” they’ve received, “calling me everything but a human being.”
Smyers said it is their First Amendment right to say those things.
“I will protect a First Amendment right all day and every day because if there can’t be hate speech, then there can’t be free speech,” Smyers said.
Board Vice President Mike Dickerson previously said Yates’ gender identity “has never once been an issue.”
“The public outcry is unfortunately painting this as a transgender issue, claiming it’s based on discrimination. In reality, it is a personnel issue, nothing more, nothing less,” Dickerson said.
“The district has been aware of Coach Yates’ transition for almost two years, and the gender identity of Coach Yates has never once been an issue, in fact Coach Yates’ contract has been renewed several times. I’m hoping this can all be resolved in a timely matter,” said Dickerson.
GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery said Tuesday district staff members have their own facilities separate from students.
“The expectation is that staff use their own facilities except to check in or monitor. The district is taking this matter very seriously and continues to look into it,” according to Leathery.
District officials did not answer questions as to whether there is an existing policy that prohibits all district staff, including coaches, from using student restrooms and locker rooms.
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
With no coaching contract in place and the fall sports’ season under way, the tennis team is currently being coached “by a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, district officials said.
Yates confirmed she attended the team’s first match Tuesday.
“However, I could only bring myself to stay for 15 to 20 minutes because my heart was breaking, and I couldn’t be there if I wasn’t there to coach them,” Yates said. “It was too hard.”
Yates said she was “very proud” of Tristan Smith for stepping up to guide the team. She appreciated Thurston’s words of encouragement for the team and thanked administrators for their help.
“I was proud of the results,” Yates said of the game.
Potentially, Yates’ contract renewal as head coach could be acted on at the Sept. 5 school board meeting “for further discussion or a possible vote,” said Dickerson.
Yates said she has been advised to not comment any further at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.