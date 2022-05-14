A man is accused of strangling a woman at a motel in Cumberland Township.
Aaron Grimes, 30, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one misdemeanor count each of strangulation, simple assault, and intimidating a witness plus a summary count of harassment, according to a magisterial docket.
A woman claimed Grimes “got on top of her and began choking her” until she could not breathe during an argument about 8 p.m. on April 29 at the Western Inn, 2520 Emmitsburg Road, according to a release from Cumberland Township Police Department.
The alleged assault ended when another person came into the room, and the woman “fled the area,” said police.
She claimed “Grimes followed her and threatened to have her children taken from her if she called police,” according to the release.
Grimes was “of no fixed address,” according to the release.
