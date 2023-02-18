Following a two-year hiatus, St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg will once again hold its Fastnacht sale.
The church, 109 York St., is hosting its 31st Fastnacht sale Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m., according to Eric Smith, a church member who serves on the Fastnacht Committee.
Pre-orders can be submitted at StJamesGettysburg.org and select “Order Fastnachts,” or call 717-337-1372, Smith said, noting the cost is $9 per dozen.
The church anticipates selling 1,800 to 2,000 dozen this year, which would equate to 21,600 to 24,000 Fastnachts, said Smith.
“It may be a record-breaking year,” Smith said. “Our current orders in appear to match 2020. We don’t know if it will exceed that. We hope to at least match 2020.”
In 2020, Smith said St. James sold 1,900 dozen. They did not hold the event in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, Smith said.
The last day to submit pre-orders is Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. before the Tuesday morning pick-up, Smith said, noting pre-orders are filled first.
The church works to have extras for people who stop by, but it is first-come, first-served, according to Smith.
There will be a drive thru behind the church on East Zerfing Alley for people to pick up orders. Smith suggested those who do the drive-thru option enter off Stratton Street and watch for pedestrians.
The church accepts cash, check, or money order for payment, Smith said. They are unable to do credit/debit card transactions, he said.
The best part of the annual sale for Smith has been keeping the tradition going.
“It’s in the sense we are doing something for the community, doing something for the church, and the youth are benefitting,” Smith said.
Smith also pointed out how special it is to see the community come together and volunteer for the cause. Volunteers interested in helping to make the delicious treats can visit https://stjamesgettysburg.org/event/fastnachts-2023 for the sign-up information.
All sales benefit St. James youth group with the majority of contributions used to send children to workcamp, according to Adam Michael, director of youth and family ministry.
“Each year, St. James sends middle and high school kids along with a few volunteers to a community in need,” Michael said. “With the help of a parent organization, we help to finish construction and revitalization projects for low-income families.”
The high school group has plans to go to East Bank, West Virginia, while the middle school group will go to Erie, according to Michael, who noted they “are still finalizing details.”
The money raised also supports “youth spiritual retreats, such as canoe trips, camping outings and philanthropy projects at church,” Michael said.
All children, who do not have to be members of the church, are welcome to join St. James youth groups, Michael said.
The kindergarten through fifth-grade group is held Wednesdays 3-5 p.m. at the church. The middle school group meets Sundays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the youth house, 123 York St., while the high school group is held 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sundays at the youth house, Michael said.
