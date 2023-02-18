Following a two-year hiatus, St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg will once again hold its Fastnacht sale.

The church, 109 York St., is hosting its 31st Fastnacht sale Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m., according to Eric Smith, a church member who serves on the Fastnacht Committee.

