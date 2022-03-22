Tyrone Township Board of Supervisors heard about the community social service efforts of New Hope Ministries Wednesday.
New Hope Ministries is a Christian social service agency that helps its fellow neighbors in times of need, Joel Giovannetti, gift officer, said.
Understanding how it feels as a child not to have enough to eat, Giovannetti spreads the word of the nonprofit’s services and how it improves lives in the community.
“We help people who are struggling financially,” he said.
The butterfly logo of New Hope Ministry fits its vision: to transform every life.
New Hope works to create more stable communities by providing safety nets and emphasizes supporting efforts toward long term stability.
New Hope helps people get back on their feet “so they can stay on their feet,” Giovannetti said.
New Hope Ministries utilizes a plethora of programs to assist the underprivileged facing crisis situations, including mobile food banks, children’s programs, and opportunities for workforce development programs, he said.
“If you know anyone who needs assistance, we’re there to help them out,” he said.
New Hope partners with surrounding school districts with food programs to ensure students have full bellies, he said.
The group welcomes anyone in need to its network of eight fixed service centers, including in Dillsburg and Hanover and 11 mobile pantry sites.
Last year, the agency helped 20,000 people within its total coverage areas, with one-third of those being children, Giovannetti said.
As Tyrone Township will be awarded a total of $244,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for COVID-19 relief, Giovannetti asked the board to consider earmarking any possible portion toward the organization.
New Hope would be able to utilize ARPA funding to strengthen its services and programs, he said.
The township begins in earnest to prepare the financial budget in early October and Chairman Russell Raub invited Giovannetti to sit in on the workshops.
Raub welcomed the opportunity to partner with New Hope to help each other and serve the township.
Giovannetti encouraged anyone in need, or anyone who knows someone seeking help, to reach out for services. More information about New Hope Ministries can be found at https://nhm-pa.org/.
In other business:
• The board approved utilizing DJ’s Cleaning Services of Lewisberry for township facility cleaning.
• Supervisors approved renting a microphone speaker and podium for a training and appreciation dinner in May.
The board will next meet on April 6.
