Straban Township supervisors recently authorized advertising a 2023 proposed in anticipation of action at the Dec. 5, 7 p.m. meeting. A nearly 10% increase in spending is included.
Increased expenditures categories include staff compensation, fuel and utility costs, highway maintenance equipment purchases, public safety, ACTV, and employee benefits.
Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders did not want to comment on the real estate tax line, but indicated through an email, he “would like to make some statements at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 5th about the budget.”
In other matters, Robert Sharrah of Sharrah Design advocated for a zoning change he requested at the October meeting, making conservation by design projects more flexible. Conservation by design is a type of housing that conserves open space by clustering housing more efficiently. The current version of the ordinance requires two front yards and two rear yards in clustered housing. Sharrah said this request only applies to corner lots in conservation by design projects and would create better design in clustered housing. The text change under consideration would allow an alternative, namely two front yards and one rear and one side yard in corner lots. Township engineer William Hill added that lots adjacent to but not accessing Route 15 will also be addressed in the amendment.
Supervisors agreed to push the change forward and voted 3-0 to authorize the text change in the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO)/zoning to be reviewed by the Adams County office of Planning and Development.
Three land use reviews were granted extensions to February, including the Granite Lake preliminary subdivision plan for 250 Natural Springs Road; the 1863 Flats, a subdivision/land development plan at 3 Shealer Road; and a building addition to the Gettysburg Hilton Garden Inn, 1061 York Road.
In other actions, Supervisors adopted the commonwealth’s Act 57 property tax penalty waiver provision where tax bills do not reach new property owners in time for deadline compliance.
Sanders introduced the closing of Culp Road, an action that has occurred, he said, “for the last three years, saving on maintenance” and the “difficulty of plowing a stone road.” Supervisors concurred, voting 3-0 to close the road between Nov. 21 to the week of March 13, 2023.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
