Newspapers were recently donated by the Gettysburg Times to the Center for Youth & Community Development Century 21 Afterschool Learning Program to be used to make volcanoes, according to Meghan Riordan, community impact coordinator for the group.
The staff at the afterschool program, which is held at Biglerville Elementary School, made volcanoes with the students, using the newspaper and other items, she said.
First they arranged balled up newspaper around a recycled water bottle, then tore strips of newspaper which they dipped into a mixture of glue and water, before using the strips of paper to form the shape of a volcano around the balled up newspaper and water bottle, said Riordan.
The volcanoes were then set aside to dry, she said.
After drying, they were painted, then filled with a mixture of vinegar, baking soda, dish soap and food coloring, which allowed them to “erupt,” Riordan said
