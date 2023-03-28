Newspapers were recently donated by the Gettysburg Times to the Center for Youth & Community Development Century 21 Afterschool Learning Program to be used to make volcanoes, according to Meghan Riordan, community impact coordinator for the group.

The staff at the afterschool program, which is held at Biglerville Elementary School, made volcanoes with the students, using the newspaper and other items, she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.