An Orrtanna man is accused of holding a woman and child against their will and fleeing from police by driving in circles around a residence in Menallen Township.
Jacob Martin, 37, charged with offenses including false imprisonment, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post a cash bail $25,000, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched about 7:22 a.m. Tuesday after being informed of a disturbance inside a car on Buchanan Valley Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Kaleb Reitz.
On Wenksville Road, Reitz saw a car matching the description and license plate number authorities had been given, according to the affidavit.
The car turned onto Shippensburg Road and into a driveway in the 1500 block, where Reitz activated his emergency lights and siren and ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The location is about four miles northwest of Arendtsville.
The driver did not exit, but the woman and her 8-year-old daughter did, according to the affidavit.
After Martin allegedly “continued to fail to comply with verbal commands” to leave the car, Trooper Matthew Duncan broke the driver side window, at which point Martin allegedly “started driving around the property,” according to the affidavit.
Police eventually “used spike strips on the vehicle and deflate the front tires,” but Martin allegedly continued to drive around the residence until Trooper Andrew Haun managed to “immobilize” the car and used his Taser “to bring Martin into custody,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Martin refused to take her and her daughter home because “spiritual warfare” made it unsafe there, according to the affidavit.
The woman “felt she and her daughter were being kidnapped,” and contacted authorities, according to the affidavit.
While she was on the phone with police, Martin allegedly “grabbed her arm and shook her to get her phone” and “stated he was going to kill her,” according to the affidavit.
Martin was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment of a minor and unlawful restraint of a minor; one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, fleeing police, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment; as well as a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
