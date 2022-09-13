The United Way of Adams County’s (UWAC) Annual Campaign is under way.
The $175,000 goal for the campaign commemorates the organization’s 75th anniversary, according to Laura McMahon, UWAC executive director.
“It is our 75th anniversary of being in operation,” McMahon said. “It is to commemorate 75 strong years.”
The official announcement for the United Way of Adams County Annual Campaign for 2022-23 was made at the UWAC’s 13th Annual Day of Caring event on Saturday.
“The United Way of Adams County provides everyone in our community the opportunity to be successful and to better their lives in a supportive, positive environment,” McMahon said. “The campaign is vital to our purpose and mission of improving the community through collaboration and working together.”
Money raised through the annual campaign not only assists with the UWAC’s direct services such as the Ready to Learn and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs, but it also supports the UWAC’s Impact Fund Program partners, including the Adams Rescue Mission, the Children’s Aid Society’s Nicarry Center in New Oxford, YWCA Hanover Safe Home, New Hope Ministries, Big Brothers Big Sisters of York/Adams, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, and CONTACT Helpline (part of PA211), according to McMahon.
Donations are being accepted through the UWAC’s website at uwadams.org or by mail at United Way of Adams County, P.O. Box 3545, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The UWAC is also participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, which falls “in the middle of our campaign push,” according to McMahon.
There are three ways people can give as part of the Giving Spree event: online which starts at midnight at ACCFGivingSpree.org; drop off in-person 1-5 p.m. at the Gettysburg Times parking lot, 1570 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg; or by mail to be received by Nov. 3 at the Adams County Community Foundation, 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
An “incentive match” is distributed to the participating nonprofits in proportion to the amount raised during the Giving Spree, which increases each donor gift.
On Saturday, Bill Gilmartin, vice chair of the UWAC Board and committee chair, announced the official campaign during the Day of Caring’s kick-off breakfast. The event was sponsored by the Gettysburg Lions, Adams Electric Cooperative, and Weis Markets, according to McMahon.
About 40 participants from ACNB Bank, Graphcom, the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, and the Gettysburg Lions gathered for breakfast at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park on Saturday before heading to their assigned project sites, McMahon said.
The project sites included the Littlestown Senior Center, the Children’s Aid Society’s Nicarry Center, the Gettysburg branch of the Adams County Library System, the Adams County Literacy Council, and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to McMahon.
From painting to cleaning windows, McMahon said volunteers were busy assisting nonprofits with whatever they needed. Other tasks included relocating items, cleaning out spaces, and more.
“We are helping the helpers when we do this special event,” McMahon said. “It’s the things nonprofits don’t have the resources or time to get to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.