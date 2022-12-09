Straban Township supervisors adopted a 2023 budget featuring a 10 percent spending increase without raising taxes.

The supervisors voted 3-0 to adopt the $1,181,884 budget Monday. Increases in expenditures are a result of fuel costs, staff compensation, public safety and employee benefits. Balancing the higher spending is a projected revenue increase from real estate transfers, expected to jump from $225,000 to $325,000 next year.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

