Straban Township supervisors adopted a 2023 budget featuring a 10 percent spending increase without raising taxes.
The supervisors voted 3-0 to adopt the $1,181,884 budget Monday. Increases in expenditures are a result of fuel costs, staff compensation, public safety and employee benefits. Balancing the higher spending is a projected revenue increase from real estate transfers, expected to jump from $225,000 to $325,000 next year.
The millage rate “stays at the current 0.1010. The township is solid in its spending” plan, said board Chair Tony Sanders.
Supervisors were displeased with the late-arriving notice of a $1,150 increase in 2023 audit expenses from Smith Elliot Kearns and Company (SEK) accounting firm. Supervisor Fred Kammerer expressed frustration at the accounting firm’s December notice “when they know we begin budget work in October.”
After discussing the impracticality of searching for a new auditing service, Zepp reluctantly seconded the last minute budgetary change, saying “we should budget for the new figure and negotiate it down.” Kammerer said “we will remember this” when we seek bids for the next three-year cycle.
In a separate 3-0 vote, supervisors added Kammerer and Alan Zepp to the township’s recipients of dental and vision benefits plan. Solicitor Sam Wiser indicated since both supervisors made the request public and declared their conflict of interest in the matter in writing, they could proceed to vote on the matter “having an impact on two of the three supervisors personally.”
At the recommendation of township engineer William Hill, supervisors reduced the construction bond of the Weaver Body Shop project at 30 Calvary Road by $78,547, leaving $285,000 in the bond against future work. They also voted unanimously to grant extensions for final subdivision land development plan for MCD LLC at 1115 York Road to March 9, 2023, and Kortney Meadows planned residential community preliminary plan for Old Harrisburg Road and Hunterstown Road to February 10, 2023.
Supervisors set times to advertise upcoming meetings: the reorganizational meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3; a hearing for amending the zoning ordinance for cluster housing at 6:45 p.m., followed by the regular board the same night.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
