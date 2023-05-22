The Littlestown Area School District Board expressed sincere and deep thanks to longtime and beloved head football coach Michael Lippy at a recent meeting.

Lippy announced his retirement as the coach of the Thunderbolts earlier this month. The 67-year-old Lippy will also be retiring as a secondary learning support teacher at Littlestown at the end of the school year.

