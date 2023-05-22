The Littlestown Area School District Board expressed sincere and deep thanks to longtime and beloved head football coach Michael Lippy at a recent meeting.
Lippy announced his retirement as the coach of the Thunderbolts earlier this month. The 67-year-old Lippy will also be retiring as a secondary learning support teacher at Littlestown at the end of the school year.
The longest-tenured head football coach in the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association (YAIAA), Lippy led the Thunderbolts as the head coach for the previous 20 seasons. Prior to becoming head coach, Lippy served as an assistant coach with the Littlestown football program for seven years.
LASD board member Yancy Unger spoke of Lippy’s tenure and mentoring of Littlestown athletes.
“Coach Lippy’s attention to detail was amazing and the positive influence he had on so many of our students and athletes was incredible. He went above and beyond giving back to the school district and the community,” said Unger.
Littlestown compiled a 142-76 record and made 14 playoff appearances under Lippy’s leadership.
Board President Dolores Nester talked about Lippy’s coaching and teaching skills.
“He coached and taught so many of our students with integrity and touched so many lives and his presence and experience in our district will be greatly missed. We wish him well in his retirement,” said Nester.
The Thunderbolts played in three District 3 championship games under Lippy and defeated Lancaster Catholic by the score of 14-0 in 2004.
A graduate of Littlestown High School, Lippy led the Bolts to four straight playoff appearances beginning in 2016.
Littlestown, which started 0-3 last year, turned its season around to finish 6-4 in Lippy’s final term at the helm.
Lippy was also a tremendous sportsman on the field as well, said Unger.
“While his coaching awards were important to him, his sportsmanship awards were just as important to him. That says a great deal about this man,” said Unger.
Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.