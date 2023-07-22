Ridge Rentals LLC is experiencing delays in building a new self-storage facility in Biglerville.
Two buildings are planned at 170 E. Hanover St., said Bob Sharrah, civil engineer for the project.
The facility, to be located near the railroad tracks, will have one single-story 11,925-square-foot building, and a second building will have two floors of 19,800 square feet each, he said.
To begin construction, Ridge Rentals LLC needs approval from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), as the building site is in close proximity to wetlands, Sharrah said.
“We’re not touching the wetlands, but we’re getting in close proximity,” Sharrah said. “If they think you’re possibly drying the wetlands that could be bad. It’s a routine check.”
However, the DEP review is a slow process, Sharrah said.
“They’re backed up. It’s taking a long time to get done,” he said.
The lot was previously used by Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. which used the area as storage for apple bins, Sharrah said.
Once Ridge Rentals LLC receives approval from DEP and Biglerville Borough, Sharrah hopes construction will commence in several months, he said.
The project began eight months ago, he said.
The storage facility will be privately owned, but will rent units to the general public, Sharrah said.
Total estimated cost for the project, the rental fee for the storage units and how many storage units will be available is currently undetermined, Sharrah said.
It was believed Biglerville is a good place for new storage units, Sharrah said.
“There was land available there, and Ridge Rentals saw a community need for it,” he said.
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
