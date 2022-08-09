A New Oxford woman is charged with one felony count of endangering a child’s welfare after an 8-month-old was hospitalized, according to court records.
Cortney Myers, 32, was held in Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
The child was transported by helicopter June 3 to Hershey Medical Center, according to the affidavit filed Thursday by Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Detective Darryl Keller.
Records from the medical center claimed the baby “went into cardiac arrest from a fentanyl overdose,” according to the affidavit.
About 10:08 a.m. June 3, EARP Officer Timothy Mulder was dispatched to 121 Kohler Mill Road after authorities received a call for an 8-month-old having “difficult breathing,” according to the affidavit.
When Mulder arrived, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel were “tending to the infant that was in cardiac arrest in the back of the ambulance,” according to the affidavit.
When Mulder asked the caller, Myers, what happened, she allegedly said “the baby was on the floor crawling around and playing with some cans. She said she went to pick up the baby and she started to breathe differently,” leading Myers to call 911, according to the affidavit.
The ambulance transported the baby to the nearby New Oxford Social Club, where a WellSpan WellFlight helicopter was standing by to take the child to Hershey, according to the affidavit.
Keller was unable to speak with “the father of the baby,” Erik Williams, who “passed out” at the scene and “had to be seen by other EMS personnel,” according to the affidavit.
Mulder spoke with Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) Caseworker Brandy Linster, who allegedly said that “since Myers has been out of rehab she has been doing well. She has not tested hot on any drug tests and has done everything asked of her,” according to the affidavit.
About 3:33 p.m. June 3, Mulder spoke with Emily Mackereth of ACCYS, who allegedly said “she had just received a call from Hershey Medical Center,” which had “classified this case a near death overdose with fentanyl,” according to the affidavit.
About 6:25 a.m. June 5, Williams asked Mulder to speak with him and Myers at the residence, where the officer arrived at 6:35 a.m., according to the affidavit.
Williams was allegedly “on the phone with a female ‘expert witness’” who claimed “someone at the hospital screwed up,” according to the affidavit. Mulder spoke to the person and told her “Williams and Myers would need to contact” the hospital about the allegation, according to the affidavit. Williams and Myers also showed Mulder alleged “hospital documentation that said they gave their child fentanyl but tried to deny it,” according to the affidavit.
