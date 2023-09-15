From yoga positions and folk dances to holiday traditions and an unfamiliar alphabet, fourth grade students at Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) are learning about India as part of an annual cultural program.
Indian dance and yoga instructor Rasmita Amin’s two-week term as artist-in-residence is scheduled to culminate next Wednesday.
That evening, students are to present traditional Indian dances to families, and Amin’s own dance group is to perform.
UAIS’s annual cultural arts program presents varying cultures over a six-year cycle.
“This year the focus is on the continent of Asia. Our artist is from India. This will be the region of study for students during the residence,” said Deborah Yargar-Reed, a physical education teacher at the school in Arendtsville.
“The students will have a short lesson about different aspects of the cultures of India to begin each day. Students do a warm-up of Yoga at each session,” she said. “Classes are divided into two pods. Each pod will learn a different dance from different regions of India.”
One afternoon, fourth-graders gathered in the UAIS band room, where Ramin led them through a variety of dance steps and yoga positions and helped them write their names in the language of her native Indian state, Gujarat.
The students are “asking a lot of questions” about everything from Indian money to clothing to holiday traditions, Amin said.
Students showed great interest in the Indian paper money and coins she showed them and were intrigued to hear about the Hindu holidays of Diwali, the festival of lights that celebrates the victory of light over darkness, and Raksha Bandham, which celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers, she said.
“Their curiosity is great,” Amin said of the UAIS students.
“Things are getting global,” and students need to be prepared to deal with cultures other than their own when they inevitably encounter them, Amin said.
Amin began her Natyashala dance studio in York in 2006, according to www.natyashala.org. After earning a performing arts degree in India, she accompanied Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to East Africa as a member of a cultural delegation. She has taught for more than 20 years at the Hindu American Religious Institute of Harrisburg.
UAIS’s cultural arts program shows students “a whole other world they might not otherwise see,” said UAIS art teacher Emily Seils.
The students “loved the yoga and the challenge of that movement,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.