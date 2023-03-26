A local teenager has been missing since Thursday night and authorities are asking the public’s help to locate him, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Vontavious Trent, a 14-year-old black male, is missing from the area of Penstock Lane, Cumberland Township, Adams County, police said.
Trent is approximate 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, said police.
The teen left his residence on Thursday night, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said.
No description is available of what Trent was wearing at the time of his disappearance, said police.
“There is currently no updated photo available,” police said.
Trent is believed to be in the Easton, Pa., or Paterson, N.J., areas, said police.
“Anyone who may have information on Vontavious is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police Department at 717-334-8101,” police said.
