After receiving complaints for months, the Gettysburg Borough Council may seek to end its contract with Waste Management.
The council may “start pursuing this very rapidly” once its attorney, Harold Eastman, completes a review of the situation, President Wesley Heyser said Monday during a work session.
“We may have to rebid the contract if we choose to tell Waste Management that they have not been acting sufficiently,” he said. “It’s probably a coin-flip if we get sued, but this is worth getting sued over because I think that we will prevail, unless magically they fix everything in the next, you know, one or two weeks, which would also be wonderful.”
Good service is key, he said.
“All I really want is for the service to work properly, but they don’t seem to be able to do that,” Heyser said.
When Heyser asked is anyone is satisfied with Waste Management’s service, council member Chad-Alan Carr replied, “No, I do not feel they have fulfilled their obligations whatsoever.”
“We could talk here for an hour about all the ways that they’re not,” including alleged failure to empty street cans or provide “big belly” receptacles as stipulated by contract, Heyser claimed.
“We can also go down the laundry list of the residential problems,” Heyser said.
“I’ve heard too many of our residents complain,” Carr said.
There is also a “laundry list” of “many opportunities they’ve had to fix it,” including Waste Management being given “very specific instructions” along with “evidence” of problems, Carr said.
“We’ll have our spreadsheet, we’ll have everything organized” if the borough attempts to break the contract, Heyser said.
“I want to make sure everybody’s comfortable with going down this path,” Heyser said.
No one spoke in opposition.
Waste Management took over trash and recycling collection across the borough in April. After receiving a wave of complaints, the borough created an online form residents could use to report problems.
In April. Eastman said the borough was legally required to accept the lowest bid from a “responsible” bidder, but the form could affect future contracts by providing evidence relevant to a bidder’s responsibility.
The base rate rose from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, according to Borough Manager Charles Gable. Former provider Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15 for the new three-year contract, which includes an option to renew for a fourth, according to Gable.
After the meeting, Heyser said Eastman’s review will address whether the borough can simply take the second-lowest bid, which was from Waste Connections.
Also Monday, council members also reached a consensus to have staff draft an ordinance amendment to deal with incidents of trash being disposed of improperly, for example by placing refuse in someone else’s receptacle.
Police Chief Rob Glenny said creating a summary offense would lead to increased prosecutions. At present, only a difficult-to-prove misdemeanor charge of theft of services is available, he said.
