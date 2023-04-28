It’s not too late to wrap a child in need in the security of a blanket.
The Project Linus Make a Blanket Day is going on at the Fairfield Mennonite Church, 210 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Saturday, April 29, according to a release issued by the Adams County Chapter of Project Linus.
The mini-marathon day of blanket making in Fairfield has a way for everyone to help, even folks who have never sewn or done needlework.
Although the blanket-making event runs throughout most of the day, folks are welcome to drop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and do not have to stay the entire time.
“Come as early as you want, stay as long as you can,” the release reads.
Anyone attending who has their own “sewing machine, crochet hooks, knitting needles,” or other blanket-making equipment, is asked to “bring them along,” according to the release.
While folks do not need to bring anything, “if you have materials you would like to work on, bring them along.”
Fabric and yarn will be available for people who do not have any to bring.
“Please, do not feel as though you cannot attend if you do not bring anything with you, or know how to sew, crochet, knit — we will have something that you can work on,” the release reads.
Since the event runs through lunchtime, snacks will be offered.
“Some of the Blanketeers will be bringing a dish, snack, drink to share. If you would like to bring something along, that would be great; but we will have plenty to share — you are not expected to bring anything at all. You are welcome to bring a sack lunch along, if you prefer.”
Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children from birth to 18 years old in the United States who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need, according to the organization’s website.
“With chapters in every state, our blankets are distributed locally. Find the closest chapter to you and make contact,” the website indicates.
The Adams County Chapter of Project Linus meets at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., Fairfield, the third Friday of each month, 7-9 p.m., according to the Project Linus website. More information is available by calling 717-968-1513.
“You can make a real difference in so many ways by donating” to Project Linus, according to the website.
