Oxford Township supervisors gave conditional approval to a plan that could lead to establishment of a Mazda auto dealership on Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94).
Supervisors advanced two subdivisions and wrapped up a months-long search for a new pension plan for employees during their last meeting of the calendar year Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Hanover Toyota will expand its footprint along Carlisle Pike, taking on adjacent land near the intersection with Hanover Street, most recently used as a go-cart track.
Gerry Funke from GHI Engineering presented the preliminary/final subdivision plan for the owner, and said plans include brining a Mazda dealership to the site as part of the expansion.
The board voted 3-0 to approve the subdivision with the stipulation of one correction on the drawing.
Supervisors also voted 3-0 to approve a preliminary/final subdivision plan dividing the farm of the estate of Rose Smith at 612 Lingg Road.
According to township manager Darrin Catts, family members “are settling her estate and subdividing lots from her farm.”
The plan, presented by Robert Sharrah of Sharrah Design Group, divides the farm into three parcels of 21, 22 and 28 acres.
Catts said there is “no development on those lots currently planned” in a follow-up email.
Supervisors took final action on a new pension benefit plan for township employees, voting 3-0 to join the
Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) pension plan.
The plan adds employee controls over long-term investments and increases the township’s eligibility for state funds to cover benefits.
“This is a much, much better retirement plan,” said McKean.
Catts and solicitor John Baranski discussed a catalogue of old liens on properties, some of which seemed
without a rationale. Supervisors Chair Frank Sneeringer, noting that action to cancel a lien costs money, asked if it made sense to take no action and allow them to expire when they reach their 20 years limit. Baranski agreed.
Baranski also said a correction to chapter 18 of the township sewer ordinance will be ready for action at the next meeting of supervisors at 3 p.m. Jan. 3.
Supervisors plan to hold their reorganization meeting at 2 p.m. the same day.
