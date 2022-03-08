The book of Genesis in the Bible speaks of a time when “there were giants in the earth in those days.”
Family members, friends and former coworkers of Jean Watts Odom, a lifelong Gettysburg resident and community leader, remember her as a giant who lived among us for over eight decades.
Members of her immediate family said she was really “Mom” to a broad circle of “many honorary sons, daughters, nieces, and nephews as well.”
They wrote in her obituary, “Jean will forever be remembered for her humility, her bright smile, her warmth, and her love for so many, especially young people.”
Noting their house was often overflowing with guests, they said, “Jean loved opening her home on holidays to those without loved ones.”
Odom’s cousin, Jane Nutter, expanded on her legacy of hospitality, saying, “Jeannie was a Mom to many in the family and beyond, and one who embodied our family’s legacy of service and courage.”
Noting that “Jean grew up in a time when there was great racial and economic disparity with folks of color,” Nutter said, “she did not let this disparity harden her, but turned those experiences into motivation to achieve.”
Other accolades
Odom’s life was celebrated Saturday in a funeral service at St. James Lutheran Church, where many paid tribute to the revered community leader.
In the week leading up to the funeral, St. James pastor, Rev. Andrew Geib, reflected on his friend and parishioner, who was also a member of Gettysburg’s historic St. Paul’s AME Zion Church.
Upon hearing of her death, one of those touched by Odom said, “She gave me my first job and second chance in life, my first home, first roof, and the chance to get out of poverty,” Geib said.
Geib said his colleague, Rev. Michael Allwein, who just retired from St. James, referred to Odom as the “matriarch of the Black community in Gettysburg, and one of the most important people in my life.”
Justice warrior
Odom’s contributions to Gettysburg’s civic and cultural life constitute a long list.
She was a driving force in instituting and planning annual Martin Luther King commemoration events, and ensuring youngsters got off school on his birthday to honor King’s legacy.
Called by many a “social justice warrior,” Odom fought for equality during the Civil Rights era and until the very end whenever she saw instances of discrimination.
She and her family endured such discrimination decades ago when a realtor refused to sell them a house in one of Gettysburg’s neighborhoods, Geib said.
Odom responded with renewed efforts and soon became a homeowner in another predominantly white neighborhood, said Geib.
“She never reacted but just moved ahead,” he said.
Another friend called Odom “the United Nations” because of the expanse of her influence.
Vacationing in the Bahamas on one occasion, when a stranger heard the Odom name, he blurted out to her family members, “I know your mother.”
It turned out the fellow vacationer, employed and living in Washington, D.C., was among the great number Odom helped find a way out of poverty to a life of dignity.
A force at SCCAP
As an employee and then executive director of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), Odom helped the organization expand its outreach and service.
The agency’s current head, Megan Shreve, wrote about Odom in the Poverty column for the Gettysburg Times.
“Under her leadership the agency thrived and grew to provide outreach services and respond to the growing needs in the community,” Shreve said.
Beyond her professional impact, Odom’s personal attention to staff was extraordinary, said Shreve.
“Remember how much she loved our children,” her colleagues recalled.
Shreve also reflected upon the challenges Odom faced as “a woman running an organization in the 1970s, and a woman of color at that.”
“She was incredibly strong,” Shreve said.
Prior to Odom’s death, the current SCCAP executive told her, “I try to make you proud every day.”
Another former SCCAP staffer, Cherry Arvin, recalls those same virtues of hospitality, belief in people, and an unflagging commitment to serve others.
Arvin spoke of Odom’s ability to identify others’ gifts and enable them to flourish.
“Jean just knew where everybody fit in. She had this knack of knowing where you would be good,” Arvin said.
Like others, the retired former SCCAP employee spoke of Odom as “like a Mom to me” who saw Arvin through personal crises.
“Her door was always open, she was always there for you,” Arvin said.
‘Not in vain’
Those closest to Odom, her beloved family members, said she especially cherished a spiritual sung often by the Morgan State Choir at local annual Martin Luther King commemorations.
Her life’s commitment, family members said, was to live up to the words by Alma Androzzo:
“If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain.”
As all who knew her attest, the influence of this matriarch, warrior for justice, and beloved “Mom” to so many will live on far into the future.
