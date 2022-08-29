As the new school year began, American Bikers on a Mission (ABM) donated classroom supplies during last week’s regular meeting of the Fairfield Area School District (FASD) board.
The board of directors of the American Bikers on a Mission presented supplies including tissues, and bacteria wipes, valued at approximately $750.
The organization recently held a “spur of the moment” fundraiser to collect school supplies for school districts with the procured donations split between New Oxford and Fairfield School districts, ABM Founder Mike “Koz” Kulkusky said during the meeting Aug. 22.
“We know that all the school districts, and the teachers especially, are up against the wall, dipping into their own pockets,’ he said.
Though the bikers threw the school supply-gathering “pilot program” together in two weeks, the effort was such a success that ABM hopes to an even larger contribution next year, Kulkusky said.
The organization sought to collect the donations before checking first with the district.
“We’re bikers. We’d rather ask for forgiveness than permission,” Kulkusky said.
School board members expressed gratitude and gave ABM a round of applause.
“It is so needed. Thank you,” board President Jennifer Holtz said.
Kulkusky started ABM in November 2020.
“I decided I was going to try to make the word a little bit of a better place with some friends,” he said.
Disproving the scary biker stereotype, the 501C3 nonprofit organization is a group of like-minded folks that believes in supporting and improving the community, Kulkusky said.
The group raises support for local hardships through motorcycle charity rides and events. Non-bikers are welcome as well.
One hundred percent of donations raised go toward the cause. “We don’t keep anything for ourselves,” Kulkusky said.
ABM’s annual events include a holiday appearance by Santa Claus. “That’s me,” Kulkusky said.
The school board also took note of a donation of two backpacks chock-full of school supplies by Diana Zimmerman, with an estimated value of $30.
In other business, the board welcomed new teachers.
Charlene Marthers is a middle school learning support teacher. Michael Ball will teach seventh-grade math. Both are graduates of the district.
Kayla Martin, high school English teacher and Fairfield Education Association teachers’ union representative attributed strong teacher staffing to the district’s small, close-knit, welcoming community.
“It is really beneficial to everyone, and we are excited for the new school year,” she said.
The board will next meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.