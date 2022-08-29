Bikers donate to FASD
American Bikers on a Mission representatives present school supply donations Monday during a Fairfield Area School District board meeting. From left are Road Captain Michael “Guardian” Magara, Founder Michael “Koz” Kulkusky, Treasurer Cheryl “Cherry” Kulkusky, Secretary Dawn Bair, Board Member Hugh Boyle, Road Captain Troy Heininger, and President Roman Bair. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)

As the new school year began, American Bikers on a Mission (ABM) donated classroom supplies during last week’s regular meeting of the Fairfield Area School District (FASD) board.

The board of directors of the American Bikers on a Mission presented supplies including tissues, and bacteria wipes, valued at approximately $750.

 

