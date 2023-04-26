Adams County will soon have a drop-off site to collect glass for recycling.
In honor of Earth Day this past weekend, the Adams County Community Foundation announced multiple grants through its Adams County Fund for the Environment, including $10,000 for Adams County officials to construct a glass recycling facility.
Commissioners approved the agreement, which does not require a county match, during their April 19 meeting.
The money will go toward building a concrete pad and containment area, possibly near the Department of Emergency Services or the Adams County Prison in Straban Township, officials said.
The construction work, anticipated to be “minimal,” will be done in-house, according to Solicitor Molly Mudd.
County officials are looking into Straban Township’s zoning requirements, but there’s an interest in those areas due to the 24/7 camera coverage on those properties to avoid potential dumping issues, Mudd said.
The county hopes to have the site up and running by mid-summer, said Mudd.
The site will have scheduled drop-offs for glass, which will be received by volunteer groups, she said.
“We are not adding to the job duties of current staff or hiring any additional county staff,” Mudd said, noting it will be operated by a volunteer group.
The county is in support of the mission to keep glass out of landfills, Mudd said.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Mudd said.
Glass recycling “has fallen by the wayside,” because there has not been a large demand locally for it to be recycled and transportation costs are high, according to Cynthia Salisbury, a board member on the Adams County Community Foundation.
Adams County trash haulers are not recycling glass, Salisbury said, adding “it ends up in a landfill.”
Two vendors, CAP Glass of Mount Pleasant and RecycALL of Port Allegany, have expressed an interest in picking up and recycling glass from Adams County for free, Salisbury said.
A representative from CAP Glass indicated 100% of the glass from Adams County would be recycled into new glass, according to Salisbury.
“This is a win-win all the way around,” Salisbury said.
Another part of the initiative includes getting local hospitality industries on board since “our restaurant community generates tons of glass waste per year,” said Salisbury.
“We are reaching out to restaurant owners to gauge their level of interest in this community project,” Salisbury said.
Residents can start the process of saving glass for the site if they are interested, Salisbury said.
While there is a lot of support from multiple organizations, the Gettysburg Green Gathering will lead the community effort, Salisbury said.
In addition to this project, the community foundation’s Fund for the Environment awarded grants to Strawberry Hill for outdoor education stations and St. James Lutheran Church to create a pollinator garden at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg, according to a release issued by the Adams County Community Foundation.
Providing teaching areas for larger groups, the $2,000 grant to Strawberry Hill “will add seating, a raised platform and an outdoor blackboard in various locations throughout their 35-acre campus,” the release reads.
“This grant will allow individuals and groups to have up-close educational experiences with unique mini biomes along Swamp Creek and Middle Creek, including native flora and fauna, wetlands, hardwood/woodlands, pine forest woodlands, and the pond,” according to the release.
Additionally, a $1,500 grant will go to the creation care task force from St. James Lutheran Church which plans to establish an 8-by-48-foot pollinator garden near the Hope Trail walking path at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg, the release reads.
The garden will include flowering plants or seeds in all seasons as well as “signage and occasional education talks,” according to the release.
