Photo

Ash Bievenour of the Adams County Community Foundation holds an Adams County Glass Recycle Bin. A limited number of bins will be available soon at the Adams County Farmers Market and Gettysburg Green Gathering. (Submitted Photo)

Adams County will soon have a drop-off site to collect glass for recycling.

In honor of Earth Day this past weekend, the Adams County Community Foundation announced multiple grants through its Adams County Fund for the Environment, including $10,000 for Adams County officials to construct a glass recycling facility.

