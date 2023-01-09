Straban officials opted to maintain the status quo in leadership at the annual re-organizational meeting Jan. 3

Supervisor Alan Zepp made a motion to “retain the current slate,” saying “we work well together.” In a 3-0 vote, Tony Sanders was retained as board chair and Fred Kammerer as vice chair.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

