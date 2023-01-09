Straban officials opted to maintain the status quo in leadership at the annual re-organizational meeting Jan. 3
Supervisor Alan Zepp made a motion to “retain the current slate,” saying “we work well together.” In a 3-0 vote, Tony Sanders was retained as board chair and Fred Kammerer as vice chair.
Supervisors subsequently took action to reappoint the solicitor, planning commission and recreation board and personnel, set a meeting calendar and reimbursement rates before getting down to the nitty-gritty of the meeting.
Without public comment during a zoning hearing, supervisors voted 3-0 to amend the township zoning ordinance to clean up inconsistencies and modify cluster housing setback requirements to handle irregularly shaped lots.
Solicitor Sam Wiser said amendments “defined frontage, corner lots and required setbacks to comply with Pennsylvania code.” He also indicated the ordinance will make a clear “distinction between indoor and outdoor uses.”
Supervisors also looked at a list of land use reviews in progress. They granted an extension to April 15 to the Mark Gettysburg major retail development located between the York and Hanover roads.
Supervisors granted conditional approval to the final subdivision plan for the Kammerer property at 101 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, one of several properties named in the Adams Solar Project.
The solar project, approved in 2019 according to supervisors, is a major solar electricity generating project spread across a number of properties in the township.
A Philadelphia Energy Authority website published an Oct. 3, 2022, request for proposals for the Adams Solar Project. It reads “Energix EPC US, LLC (‘Energix’) is seeking proposals for the civil construction work for the Adams Solar Project located near Gettysburg, PA.” The request describes 24 solar installations covering approximately 675 acres. Proposals were listed as due by Oct. 10, 2022.
At the recommendation of the township planning commission, supervisors also granted conditional approval for the 1863 Flats subdivision at 3 Shealer Road, noting one sidewalk location issue that engineer William Hill said is “easily worked out.”
Similarly, they voted 3-0 to grant conditional approval to expansion of the Hilton Garden Inn at 1061 York Road. Supervisors also acted on a minor subdivision plan described as a “lot addition,” and sewerage plan for Robert Spangler on Zepp Road.
In other actions, supervisors authorized the purchase of a used road widener to “put shoulders on and base repair,” said Sanders.
“The one we’ve been renting came up for sale so we looked to buy it,” he said.
Supervisors opted to engage Higher Information Group (HIG) to digitize key “township land development plans” at an amount not to exceed $10,000.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the township office.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
