This autumn’s incoming Gettysburg Area High School freshmen will face new graduation requirements.
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board approved a policy last week relating to graduation requirements for the Class of 2026 and beyond.
While the total credits went from 29 to 28 required to graduate, other changes to class requirements were made to eliminate unnecessary credits, create a choice for students, and more, according to school officials.
“We want to make a pathway to graduation that makes sense,” Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) Principal Jeremy Lusk said when presenting the new parameters at the May 16 school board meeting.
Incoming freshmen will need to complete four credits of English and three credits each of math, science, and social studies, with an additional credit of their choice from one of those three core subjects, according to the policy.
Students are required to take two credits each of physical education; two credits of humanities, fine arts and practical arts; and eight credits from electives, the policy reads.
The policy also requires a half credit each of freshman advisory and career exploration, safety education, health, and personal finance.
The district opted to eliminate a research course and a career and work course, since they will be “infused” in other study areas.
The goal with the freshman advisory and career exploration course is to have students start thinking about their future careers, said Lusk. This newly-added course will replace a freshman family and consumer science course, according to Lusk.
The course will be offered at the beginning of each student’s high school experience, so the student can plan and take courses based on their passions and interests, Lusk said.
Board Vice President Al Moyer said in May that he likes how GAHS is giving students options to choose, which “will hopefully increase motivation and work ethic.”
Lusk mentioned creating a resource time for students in their daily schedules allowing for intervention, enrichment, extracurriculars, and more. This past year, students had a resource period on Wednesdays and on some Fridays, he said.
“We’d like to have that every day because consistency matters,” Lusk said.
In other action during the meeting, the school board approved a sale agreement with David E. Kuhn and Mary Margaret Kuhn, who will purchase the Franklin Township Elementary School Sewer Treatment Plant property for $20,000 and the transfer of two small strips of land adjacent to the Franklin Township Elementary School.
