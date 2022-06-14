A Bloomsburg man with three warrants for theft stole a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) unmarked patrol vehicle Sunday in Straban Township and then a motorcycle before crashing just over the Maryland border in Emmitsburg.
Robert Lee Slusser Jr., 34, was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., with non-life threatening injuries and remained in Maryland State Police custody, according to the Frederick County, Md., Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
Slusser was charged in Adams County with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and theft by unlawful taking, all felonies; misdemeanor, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment; and one summary count of speeding, according to a magisterial docket.
A PSP trooper, driving an unmarked patrol vehicle about 1:37 p.m. Sunday, allegedly observed a red 2007 Honda Fit traveling south at 84 mph on U.S. Route 15 in Straban Township in a 65-mph zone, when he activated the vehicle’s “emergency equipment” to initiate a traffic stop, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Cameron Beck.
When the vehicle failed to pull over, a pursuit ensued, according to the affidavit. The vehicle allegedly exceeded 100 mph, veering off and on the highway multiple times, according to the affidavit.
At one point, the Honda traveled into oncoming traffic on U.S. Route 15 near the Taneytown Road exit “at a high rate of speed and caused numerous vehicles traveling northbound to avoid a head-on collision,” according to the affidavit.
PSP Trooper Brandon Black “successfully used spike strips to disable the vehicle,” around 1:43 p.m. about three miles north of the Maryland state line, but the vehicle continued to flee yet another approximately one mile south in the northbound lane of U.S. Route 15, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle stopped “on the median shoulder of the northbound lanes,” and Slusser fled on foot, running “over an embankment, down into a creek, and under a bridge,” according to the affidavit.
The trooper who attempted the traffic stop spoke with the two passengers in the Honda before “running over to the bridge to look for” Slusser, according to the affidavit.
While the trooper “was looking over the bridge, the defendant (Slusser) came up the other side of the bridge behind” the trooper,” according to the affidavit.
Slusser is accused of running toward the unmarked patrol car and jumping into the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit.
When the trooper saw Slusser get in the vehicle, he ran toward the patrol unit, giving verbal commands and attempting to remove Slusser, according to the affidavit.
Slusser is alleged to have started driving off, the affidavit reads.
The trooper was “briefly dragged” before letting go as Slusser made off with the PSP vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle ran over and injured the trooper’s foot, according to the affidavit. The trooper also sustained “a laceration on his right thumb,” the affidavit reads.
Slusser drove the stolen police vehicle into Maryland, according to the affidavit.
“On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 1:50 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a stolen Pennsylvania State Police vehicle entering Frederick County on Route 15. Deputies responded to the area, along with Thurmont Police Department and Maryland State Police,” according to a FCSO release.
The stolen police vehicle was located on Depaul Street in Emmitsburg, according to the release.
“A few minutes later, a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle was reported on North Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg. Deputies responded to the area of the collision and identified the motorcycle’s operator as the suspect from the stolen police vehicle,” the FCSO release reads.
The suspect was identified as Slusser, according to the release. Slusser was transported to Meritus Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release reads.
In Maryland, Slusser was charged with of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle; theft from $1,500 to under $25,000; unlawful removal of a motor vehicle; burglary, fourth degree theft; fraud; and driving a motor vehicle on a highway with a suspended out of a state license, according to the FCSO release.
“FCSO would like to thank Maryland State Police and Thurmont Police Department for assisting in this incident. This incident is an example of how Frederick County law enforcement agencies continuously work together to ensure the safety of Frederick County residents,” the release reads.
Meanwhile in Adams County, around 3 p.m. troopers interviewed Slusser’s ex-girlfriend who was a passenger throughout the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
The woman alleged Slusser was “aware he had warrants and made the statement during the pursuit that he was going to prison for a long time if he pulled over,” according to the affidavit.
“Upon query, the defendant (Slusser) had numerous NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and AOPC (Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts) warrants,” according to the affidavit.
