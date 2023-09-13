Gettysburg officials wants “ghost poles” gone from the streets.
Ghost poles are old poles with old lines standing beside new replacements.
Borough council members Monday endorsed a bill pending in the Pennsylvania House that would regulate relocation of utility lines and removal of old poles.
Such poles “often pose a significant public hazard” because they could “certainly fall on your car or, worse, perhaps you,” council President Wesley Heyser said.
Concerns include “public safety, the efficient use of public easements and streetscape aesthetics,” according to the motion passed by a unanimous council.
Members agreed to send letters expressing support for House Bill 1619 to State Reps. Torren Ecker, R-193, and Dan Moul, R-91, who represent Adams County. Both expressed openness to the legislation Tuesday.
Ecker and Moul’s positions are “good news,” council member and former borough manager John Lawver said Tuesday.
More than 40 such poles exist in the borough, with some having remained where they are for 10 years or more despite their deteriorating condition, he said.
Often, an electric utility replaces an ageing or damaged pole, but other utilities do not move their lines to the new one, Lawver claimed.
“It’s a long and frustrating history,” he said.
Lawver, who initiated discussion of the matter, said he has been concerned about ghost poles since at least the 1990s, when he was director of the borough’s public works department.
Ecker said he contacted the bill’s co-sponsor, State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-119, Luzerne County, and learned that utilities had a voice in drafting the measure, that the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has not expressed opposition, and that the bill has bipartisan support.
Utilities would welcome clear timetables and rules allocating costs of relocation, Ecker said.
The bill would apply to existing ghost poles and, if not significantly amended before it comes to a vote, is “something I’d support,” Ecker said.
“In its current form, it seems pretty reasonable,” he said.
Clearer rules could also facilitate improvement of broadband internet access, Ecker said.
Moul said he shared concerns about public safety and that he would look into the legislation.
“I want to make sure there will be teeth in that bill which will force the issue if need be,” he said.
“If it’s a good bill, I’ll put my name on it,” Moul said.
“Commonly called ‘double poles’ or ‘ghost poles’, these eyesores are often both unsafe and unsightly,” according to a co-sponsorship memorandum posted on the Pennsylvania General Assembly website by Ryncavage and fellow Luzerne legislator State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-120.
Poles “need to be replaced in the regular course of business due to age or due to an accident rendering the old pole unusable.
Typically, this results in a new pole being installed nearby and all the attachments to the old pole should migrate over to the new pole. Unfortunately, this can take a very long time and there is no meaningful recourse for interested parties as it stands today,” according to the memo.
The bill would direct the PUC to initiate rule-making processes that “shall consider coordination, indemnity, timelines, and cost allocations when a company refuses to relocate its facilities onto a new pole. Additionally, our bill would create a registry with current contacts for companies with pole attachments in the commonwealth so that notice of relocation requests can be both quick and fair,” according to the memo.
Council member Chad-Alan Carr encouraged members of the public to reach out to Ecker and Moul to express support for the bill.
