An old utility pole leans away from a new one to which lines have yet to be moved at High and Reynolds streets in Gettysburg. Borough officials are calling for state legislation to address relocation of lines and removal of “ghost poles.” (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Gettysburg officials wants “ghost poles” gone from the streets.

Ghost poles are old poles with old lines standing beside new replacements.

 

