Oxford Township’s talks with the Glen-Gery corporation continued last week resulting in a new proposal of adding five acres to the township’s recreational park.

An earlier proposal added as much as 12 acres on the northwest and northeast sides of the existing park, but according to township Manager Darrin Catts, Glen-Gery felt a smaller buffer would “impact them less in regards to the mining they plan to do at this location.”

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.