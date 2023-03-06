Oxford Township’s talks with the Glen-Gery corporation continued last week resulting in a new proposal of adding five acres to the township’s recreational park.
An earlier proposal added as much as 12 acres on the northwest and northeast sides of the existing park, but according to township Manager Darrin Catts, Glen-Gery felt a smaller buffer would “impact them less in regards to the mining they plan to do at this location.”
Catts emphasized “nothing is set in stone” but “this will allow us to accomplish our first phase of rec park” improvements.
Supervisor Harry McKean wondered if the line on the northeastern boundary of the proposal “could be pushed a little further up the hill” and Catts noted the need to address storm water runoff in relation to the ballfield as an issue under discussion.
In the meantime, the township has installed a gate near the right field fence of the baseball diamond to discourage trespassing onto the Glen-Gery property.
Supervisors acknowledged the proposal as an important first step “that would allow the township” to make initial improvements and install a planned pathway. They also discussed efficient ways to establish appraisal of the property under discussion.
Catts also said civil engineer William Hill told him the “sewer extension on Brick Yard Road has been approved and tested.” Catts added residents along this extension are “free to submit drawings” for hooking up to the new part of the system, and his office is in the process of notifying those households.
Jenna Smith, from the Adams County Comprehensive Planning office, invited the supervisors and township staff to help “update the heritage component of the County Comprehensive Plan.” Smith is looking to expand the list of cultural and historic resources listed in Oxford Township. She said a historic building must be at least 50 years old and have historic or cultural significance. Smith said one goal for the update is to register historic resources that go beyond the obvious civil war history related to the Battle of Gettysburg. Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer committed to generating suggestions for the county planner over the coming month.
A survey available on the county website would allow county residents to offer input on priorities for preservation and promotion, said Smith. A link to the survey is visible on the main county page at www.adamscountypa.gov. Suggestions to add historic buildings and resources to the list should be sent to the supervisors, or to Smith’s email, jnsmith@adamscountypa.gov.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
