SavorHood, a new venue featuring a collection of 10 different food and beverage providers, is set to open on the outskirts of Gettysburg.
SavorHood spreads its multiple eateries throughout a 14.3-thousand-square-foot facility at 985 Baltimore Pike, just south of the Gettysburg borough line. It will feature a range of food outlets, from barbeque to grilled cheese, all anchored by a Chambersburg-based micro brewery.
The venue, on the site of the former Pike Restaurant, has undergone a complete renovation led by Steve Burton and several partners. A grand opening is planned for 11 a.m. on May 5, with a soft opening Saturday, April 29.
Burton and partner Brian Zoeller of Chambersburg acquired the building last summer and have in a relatively short time created indoor and outdoor spaces, shared kitchens and common cleanup areas. Burton has pulled together what he calls a team of “highly passionate chefs” wanting to bring something of highest quality and brand new to the Gettysburg area.
“SavorHood is a shared experience,” Burton emphasized, but focuses on “bringing great food, better than the fast food” concept. He distinguishes a food hall that is driven by chefs and providers with passion for excellent food from a food court with national brands and franchises. SavorHood combines both experienced operators and some chefs “on their own for the first time.”
Burton’s new ideas for the multiple chef-driven food makers in one place come from his experience of “food halls” in Colorado, where three of his own Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza stores have been operating for nearly a decade.
“I’ve been on both sides of the counter now for a while,” and “learned a lot” about how multiple food venues can work, he said.
“When I saw this space go up for sale, I thought this building would make a great food hall,” he said.
“Steve saw it immediately” said his wife, Judy Morley, who is SavorHood’s chief experience officer and supervising the final preparation for the Gettysburg Cookie Company, one of the eateries.
Burton said the restaurant industry is experiencing a trend toward two types of dining: fine dining and fast casual. SavorHood aims directly at the fast casual trend, offering inside, open air, outside, family and tourist friendly settings, with an eye on providing something for everyone.
The new configuration takes advantage of the size of the former restaurant, forming a gathering space for 250 in what was formerly a banquet hall, as well as smaller spaces for groups and special events. Burton also sees SavorHood as one answer to the current shortage of food venues able to handle bus-sized groups in the Gettysburg area. He says additional features are coming that will make it easier for both school and tour buses to be served. The large space is already being booked for special events, he said.
Some of the 10 food providers are bringing previous experience in the business, some are local (Mr. G’s). For some, this is their first launch on their own.
Building a cooperative atmosphere, Burton said the chefs and outlet sponsors have been meeting together weekly since late last year, allowing experienced providers to coach and encourage the first-time ventures along the way.
The collaboration continues with cross training of some staff to be able to shift from one eatery to another, he said.
In addition to the Tilford’s pizza, offerings also include Tex’s Lone Star BBQ, Easy Briez (grilled cheese), Sunshine Fries, CJ’S Seafood, CJ’S American Grille (burgers and hot dogs), C3 (cheesesteaks and wings), Que Rico Street (tacos and bowls), and the Liquid Arts (micro) Brewery (Pennsylvania beer, wine and spirits). Liquid Arts Brewery is the new name for the Chambersburg area micro brewery Roy Pitz.
Jordan Fox, who serves as general manager for three of the eatery concepts, said staff recruiting has not been a problem. She and Burton attributed the full staffing achievement to offering higher wages and an equitable tip sharing system they have adopted.
Burton and Morley expressed appreciation for the many contractors who have made quick work of the major renovation, especially Brian Zoeller. Morley has kept lots of workers happy with trays of Gettysburg Cookie Co product, being distributed as workers were putting final touches on nearly every surface.
The new venue’s name is unique to this development. Burton was looking for a name “that would convey flavor and a sense of community. We also wanted something that we could trademark. Our first choice was ‘flavor’ for the taste of food and the second was ‘hood’ to convey a neighborhood. FlavorHood was already taken and so as we discussed flavors we agreed the best flavors are the ones you savor and so, SavorHood was born.”
Burton wants SavorHood to serve both the visiting tourist and area residents, offering the variety of a food court and a family friendly atmosphere that won’t need to trim hours in the winter months. Being located between the visitor center and the downtown of Gettysburg, SavorHood will feature easy parking and close access to lots of traffic. Additional information about the new food hall can be found on the web at www.SavorHoodgettysburg.com.
Excited about this new venture, the partners seem confident SavorHood will be embraced by the greater Gettysburg area. Hoping to draw class reunions, busloads of young students and family gatherings back to the Baltimore Pike address, Burton said “we want to be that place where people who want a great food experience with lots of choices want to be.”
