SavorHood, a new venue featuring a collection of 10 different food and beverage providers, is set to open on the outskirts of Gettysburg.

SavorHood spreads its multiple eateries throughout a 14.3-thousand-square-foot facility at 985 Baltimore Pike, just south of the Gettysburg borough line. It will feature a range of food outlets, from barbeque to grilled cheese, all anchored by a Chambersburg-based micro brewery.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

