An Abbottstown man is accused of aggravated indecent assault and other offenses.
Charges were filed against Adam Starner, 21, after a woman claimed a consensual encounter turned violent, leading her to seek treatment at an area hospital the next day, according to court documents.
On Aug. 10, 2021, the woman went to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) station near Gettysburg to “file a report for a sexual assault” that allegedly occurred Nov. 11, 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by PSP Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
The woman claimed she drove Starner to a parking area in Berwick Township, where he allegedly became “really rough with her,” according to the affidavit.
She allegedly experienced pain and began to “scream and beg him to stop,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed “she had to crawl out of her car via then rear passenger door,” after which she returned to the driver’s seat and took Starner back to his residence, where he allegedly “said ‘sorry’ before going into his residence,” according to the affidavit.
The woman allegedly suffered symptoms including bleeding, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Starner July 31, 2022, when “he denied the allegations,” according to the affidavit.
Starner was charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault and one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault and simple assault, according to a magisterial docket.
He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket. Unsecured means he did not have to post any money, but would be liable for the full amount if he were to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
