Cat shot with arrow

An arrow protrudes from the side of a house cat named Chuck, who later died. Carroll Valley Police Department is seeking information about the incident.

 Submitted Photo

Carroll Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public after a house cat was shot and killed by an arrow.

Police were called Thursday when Chuck, the cat, returned to 24 Treetop Trail “after being shot with an aluminum arrow. Family rushed Chuck to an emergency vet but the damage was too great and Chuck died,” according to Carroll Valley Police Chief Richard Hileman II.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.