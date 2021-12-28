Carroll Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public after a house cat was shot and killed by an arrow.
Police were called Thursday when Chuck, the cat, returned to 24 Treetop Trail “after being shot with an aluminum arrow. Family rushed Chuck to an emergency vet but the damage was too great and Chuck died,” according to Carroll Valley Police Chief Richard Hileman II.
