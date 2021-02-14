During the Feb. 9 meeting of the Carroll Valley Borough Council, it was noted that in Adams County the number of new Covid cases rose dramatically between January and February (4,818 to 5,981). The council was glad to hear that its police officers will be receiving their second doses of the COVID vaccine. The council was also pleased by the work of the volunteer group “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” This group collects food and clothing for those severely impacted by the pandemic. Recently, they provided help to a local family who lost their home in a fire.
It was reported that on Jan. 23, an individual allegedly crashed his car into a creek near the borough office building on Fairfield Road. He then broke into the office and caused damage. When police arrived, he said he had been assaulted and robbed. He has been charged with DUI, breaking and entering, vandalism and false reporting.
