benders

Bendersville Borough Council recently filled a vacancy, and named a new president. From left are, Vice President Martha Schriver, new council member Chelsea Moore, and newly-appointed council president, James Bergolios (Scot Pitzer/Gettysburg Times)

Bendersville Borough Council recently made appointments to fill the seat and position vacated by the panel’s president.

When long-time council President Ricky Kime recently resigned, he vacated not only his council seat but also the lead position on the council.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.