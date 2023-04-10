Bendersville Borough Council recently made appointments to fill the seat and position vacated by the panel’s president.
When long-time council President Ricky Kime recently resigned, he vacated not only his council seat but also the lead position on the council.
Two people expressed interest in filling the vacancy, businesswoman Chelsea Moore and pastor Micaiah Van Evera.
With only four council members present at the meeting’s start, Vice President Martha Schriver, who presided in the absence of a president, said there was “barely” a quorum to conduct business.
After fielding brief comments from Moore and Van Evera about why they were interested in filling the vacancy, the vote resulted in a 2-2 tie.
When called upon to break the stalemate, Mayor Owen McKinney queried each candidate regarding how long they’ve lived in town.
Van Evera said he’s lived in Bendersville two years while Moore said she has resided in town “off and on” since the mid-1990s.
Moore noted her ties to the town through her mother’s operation of the Elkhorn Inn. Moore said she owns two properties, including business interests, and is rearing two children.
Van Evera said while he is new to the community, he “wants to be seen as someone who can serve” and he is “trying to get more involved.” He is currently the lead pastor at Orchard Springs Fellowship in Aspers. He and his wife have two children, a 2-year-old and 5-year-old.
“We have two excellent candidates for this position,” Schriver said before the vote.
After breaking the tie, McKinney swore in Moore, who was then seated on the council.
Even though Van Evera is not on the primary election ballot, he plans to remain interested in local affairs.
Moore will serve the remainder of this year. She is on the primary ballot, seeking a two-year term.
“I’ve lived here most of my life and feel everyone should get involved in local government to give back to their community,” said Moore.
Council members were unanimous in naming veteran member James Bergolios to the president’s spot.
Bergolios moved to the area in 2004, and has been a council member since 2007. He expressed surprise at being selected for the position.
“My first duty is to the borough, whether I’m a council member or president. I look forward to serving in this capacity,” he said.
Scott Howell and Dan Kuhn were absent from the meeting.
