A Berwick Township man is accused of strangling and kicking a teen, according to court documents.
Nicholas Wentz, 43, was charged with felony strangulation; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one of endangering the welfare of children; and three summary counts of harassment relative to a January incident, according to a magisterial docket.
On Jan. 28, Wentz allegedly picked up a 17-year-old girl “by the neck and shoulder and put her against the wall,” where she “had to support herself on her tip toes, so she wasn’t hanging,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jason Kaczor wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed June 7.
The teen “reported that she was having problems breathing and talking” during the alleged incident, and the accused allegedly “had his hand the whole way around the lower part of my neck,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed her neck was “bright red” the next day from “the middle of her neck area to her clavicle area and from ear to ear on the front of her neck,” according to the affidavit. She provided photographs taken after the alleged incident, according to the affidavit.
The teen also alleged Wentz knocked her from a chair and kicked her, according to the affidavit.
In an interview April 6, Wentz claimed he “grabbed” the teen “by the sweatshirt and pushed her down the hallway,” and “picked her up” when she fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Asked how he picked her up, Wentz allegedly said he “moved both of his hands to his collar bone area with his thumbs up towards the base of his neck area. He then moved his hands to his shoulders and stated, ‘like at her shoulders,’” according to the affidavit.
Wentz allegedly said he “shook her,” but denied choking, striking, or kicking her, according to the affidavit.
“I was upset, but I mean it wasn’t like I was sitting there physically beating her,” Wentz allegedly said, according to the affidavit.
He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to a court docket. Unsecured means no money was posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount were he to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
