Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), will announce its 2024 Season during the Mostly Broadway Cabaret on Friday, Sept. 22
This annual piano bar cabaret performance will benefit The Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund and The Betsy & Hank White Memorial Scholarship Fund, which are both scholarship funds for Gettysburg Community Theatre, according to Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a cash/credit bar and performance at 7 p.m. led by award-winning NYC Cabaret pianist Ricky Ritzel. Limited reserved seating tickets are available now at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org, said Carr.
Ritzel has been a fixture on the nightclub and cabaret scene in NYC for over 35 years and, as Will Friedwald in the Wall Street Journal said, “He is the embodiment of the tradition.”
Ritzel was recently named one of the 50 Most Influential People in Cabaret by Nightlife Exchange. His latest venture, Ricky Ritzel’s Broadway, received the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Manhattan Association of Cabaret & Clubs Award for Outstanding Recurring Series. He debuted his show, ‘Ricky Ritzel Sings Elaine Stritch,’ at 54 Below and has received most cabaret awards including 17 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Awards in 10 different categories.
Ritzel was named Outstanding Person in the Arts in New Jersey, and has performed all over the United States as well as London and Paris. An accomplished solo performer, Ritzel has also accompanied such greats as Vivian Blaine, Ruth Warrick, Arthur Prysock, Varla Jean Merman, Julie Wilson, Lenora Nemetz, Nanette Fabray and Miss Coco.
He was featured musician/sidekick on MTV’s ‘15 Minutes with Andy Warhol’, Sandra Bernhard’s Radio Show on SIRIUS Satellite network and was musical director for the Sally Rand Tribute at Town Hall featuring Bebe Neuwirth, Donna McKechnie, Julie Wilson, Carleton Carpenter, Marge Champion, Karen Mason and directed by Tony Stevens. With famed Chicago jazz vocalist Spider Saloff, Ricky created several award-winning revues such as “1938,” which was recorded on the Kopathetics label, “Porgy & Bess: a Cabaret Concert” and “Ira and Others.”
His performance as Jimmy Durante in “Schnozzola!” earned him critical raves and numerous awards. Ritzel is half of the kooky “Lounge does Top 40” duo, The Loungeoleers with five CDs on the Emenar label, according to Carr.
As an actor he trained at Point Park University and the Pittsburgh Playhouse. His roles include Snug in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; Third Priest in “Murder in the Cathedral”; Dr. Rance in “What the Butler Saw”; Jonathan in “Oh, Dad,Poor Dad,” and various roles in “History of the American Film.”
Ritzel can also be seen as Scary Man who comes on to Christian Campbell in the film “Trick.” He has been seen in Las Vegas as Jimmy Durante in “Stop the Music!’ with Sharon McNight as Sophie Tucker, and toured with Leslie Anderson for five years performing every known work they could find by Johnny Mercer in four different revues.
He is also proud to have served as the first artistic director for Cabaret at the premiere season of the Gettysburg Festival, and he is on the advisory board of directors for the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, of which he was president 2006-2009 and is on faculty at Manhattan Cabaret Arts.
From 2008 to 2010, Ritzel was performing in Key West at the Keys Piano Bar and as pianist/’straight man’ for Madame and her dear friend, Rick Skye. In January 2015, he entered the Guinness Book of World’s Records by being featured in the World’s Longest Variety Show at the Metropolitan Room, New York City.
Singers for Mostly Broadway will include local favorites Kaitlyn Ball, Dave Bowman, Jamie Bowman, Carr, Carrie Conklin, Drew Derreth, Matt Hirsch, Bruce Moore, Sean Mott, Kate Sainer, Randi Walker, and more.
“Ordering tickets in advance is highly encouraged for this one night only limited seating event,” said Carr.
The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities.
“Additionally on the website you can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations any time of the year,” Carr said.
GCT is a nonprofit 501c3 organization currently in its 15th year at 49 York St., within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg.
