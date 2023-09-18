Ricky Ritzel

Ritzel

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), will announce its 2024 Season during the Mostly Broadway Cabaret on Friday, Sept. 22

This annual piano bar cabaret performance will benefit The Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund and The Betsy & Hank White Memorial Scholarship Fund, which are both scholarship funds for Gettysburg Community Theatre, according to Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

