A member of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) questioned why municipal police radar was moved to a bottom tier in a draft of legislative priorities.
The organization’s legislative committee recently presented a draft of priorities relating to Adams County issues, breaking them down into three tiers.
ACCOG is a collaborative network including officials from multiple facets of government that comes together monthly to discuss local issues.
Ron Harris, ACCOG vice president and Carroll Valley mayor, said municipal police radar should be moved to the first tier. Harris said there is “immediate importance in saving people’s lives.”
The movement of the radar bill needs to be emphasized at the beginning of the term, according to Harris.
Only state troopers can use radar now and are able to write citations based on it. The hope is for radar to be utilized by municipal police for enforcement as well, officials said.
Catherine Wallen, district office manager for State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, said they asked the committee to prioritize the topics this year. Ecker and State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, have been supportive of most priorities on the list, Wallen said at the Jan. 26 meeting.
Regarding municipal police radar, Wallen said the issue stems from “the rest of the legislators.”
“It just won’t move,” Wallen said. “It’s not that it is not important. There’s a pool of legislators that don’t want it in municipalities.”
While Wallen acknowledged all the priorities on the list are important, she said “it doesn’t mean it’s going to be passed.”
Wallen said the committee came up with tiers based on items on the list “that are easier to push through.”
“I don’t want anybody thinking they are not trying. I know my boss is and supportive of it. Getting it passed is the problem,” Wallen said about the radar issue.
Harris thanked Wallen for the explanation and noted the radar bill is close to getting to the floor.
Wallen said she would check with Ecker.
A previous proposal by Moul to let municipal police use radar only to issue warnings received a frosty reception from previous ACCOG President David Bolton.
Moul tried to introduce a less ambitious measure since attempts to allow municipal police to use the technology have failed for more than 16 years. Use for warnings would at least allow municipal police to get used to the technology and pave the way for a future amendment to add the enforcement piece, he said.
State officials are concerned that radar enforcement at the municipal level “will be used and abused as a revenue builder,” Moul previously said.
The first tier ACCOG priorities included broadband, charter and cyber charter school funding, grant application fees, human services funding, and workforce development.
Second-tier topics were election reform laws, infrastructure funding, right-to-know law, and stormwater.
The final tier included health insurance, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) projects, prevailing wage, radar, and school funding formula.
David Laughman, chair of the legislative committee and Arendtsville mayor, said there were many issues like fentanyl that did not make the list.
Laughman said the committee anticipates bringing a resolution back based on the input received in the coming month from municipalities and school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.