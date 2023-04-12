Oxford Township supervisors received updates on pending projects and codes issues, and approved a stormwater management plan for a proposed new dwelling at their April 5 meeting.
Champion Mazda will temporarily share space with Hanover Toyota Dealership on State Route 94 while a separate facility is constructed on adjacent property, according to Darrin Catts, township manager.
No action is required because multiple occupancy “is a permitted use under our zoning, and the facility meets all building code requirements for this type of occupancy,” he said.
Catts told supervisors he expects “a deferred submittal” request to come from the school district’s greenhouse project, due to the multiple entities involved and the degree of volunteer and donated assistance.
Conditional approval was only given for the foundation work to accommodate a ground-breaking public event, he said. The latest submitted plan for the project was returned to the school district representatives with comments likely to require additional time to resolve.
Supervisors did unanimously approve a Poplar Road stormwater management submission by Bryan and Jess Felix. This action is the latest result from a change in the town’s ordinance last year “to stay within the regulations but be less burdensome on our residents” said Catts.
The ordinance allows some projects involving small acreage to go straight to the supervisors, bypassing the planning commission.
The now functional and tested new sewer line on Brickyard Road is ready for residential hook ups, according to Catts. He expects details to soon be shared with residents in the extension area.
Also, no deal has been reached with Glen Gery for adding acreage to the township’s recreational park, he said.
The alleged “emotional support ducks” discussed at the March 21 meeting were removed at the request of the Colonial Acres Homeowners Association, said Catts. Patrick Taylor, HOA representative, said he received the word the ducks “were removed two days before the HOA stated deadline.”
At the March meeting, Taylor and Dan Shinners, representing Colonial Acres, spoke about a complaint the HOA received regarding a resident keeping five ducks; they asked to handle it internally.
Colonial Acres features single home dwellings, typically one third of an acre, according to Catts, and lies in the township north of the New Oxford Borough off Oxford Road.
At the March meeting, Taylor said the HOA discussed the complaint with an attorney, saying the resident claims to be “keeping the ducks as emotional support animals.”
Township Solicitor John Baranski expressed doubt about the status of ESAs that are not kept indoors.
Pennsylvania and the Federal Government do have very specific laws regarding the rights of people with support and service animals of a variety of species.
Catts and supervisors noted the township’s ordinance disallowing poultry on lots less than three acres, but declined to act while the HOA handles the complaint. Neither the resident nor the complainant was identified.
