Oxford Township supervisors received updates on pending projects and codes issues, and approved a stormwater management plan for a proposed new dwelling at their April 5 meeting.

Champion Mazda will temporarily share space with Hanover Toyota Dealership on State Route 94 while a separate facility is constructed on adjacent property, according to Darrin Catts, township manager.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

