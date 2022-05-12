Following public comments from several district residents against a proposed tax increase, Littlestown Area School District Board members added an agenda item to its next meeting for a preliminary budget vote that includes a 1 percent tax increase for district taxpayers.
If the proposed budget is approved at the May 16 board meeting, a final vote on the budget will take place at the board’s June 20 meeting.
Following being presented with three budget options by the Littlestown Area School District (LASD) administration, the board’s finance committee recommended the option that included a 1 percent tax increase.
According to district Business Manager Thomas Showvaker, the tax increase will raise an additional $174,362 in revenue for the district. Property owners within the district with property assessed at $200,000 will be paying an additional $2.16 per month or an additional $25.92 in school taxes for the upcoming school year. If the final budget is approved at the June 20 board meeting, the millage rate for the district will leap to 13.0458 mills.
The finance committee reviewed the expense cuts presented to them by the administration at its April 6 meeting. According to finance committee documents, the district was able to present more $365,000 in cuts to its budget thanks to personnel and other cuts. The personnel cuts involve not filling an open LPN position at a salary of $60,000 and not filling a middle school assistant principal position at a salary of $115,000.
According to Showvaker, there are budget constraints over which the district has no control. Showvaker said 68 percent of the total district budget goes to salaries, health benefits and pension benefits for employees and staff. The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 came in at $37,374,351.
The committee reviewed three options proposed by the district and voted to accept the budget with the 1 percent tax increase.
The district budgeting principles are as follows: collaboration and consultation, goals for student achievement must drive the budget process; flexibility to respond to short-term and long-term strategies; repairs and maintenance will never be delayed; a balanced budget; capital reserve funding; annual measurement of cost reduction; and what impact the district budget will have on the local community, according to Showvaker.
Several board members raised concerns that they have not been provided with detailed department budget numbers as of yet.
Board member Jeanne Ewen asked why the board has not received a budget breakdown by individual departments.
“In the past I received budget breakdowns by department, by curriculum and by individual school and this year I have not seen any of this information,” said Ewen.
The budget is one of the top four items for which this board is responsible.
Board member Nikki Kenny said she has real questions about the budget numbers.
“I have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to verify these numbers and expenses and I will not vote for a budget that I have not seen in full,” said Kenny.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Michelle Durange raised the possibility of a tax reassessment taking place within the district to level the playing field when it comes to property taxes.
“There is a significant disparity in the amount that some of us pay in property taxes and perhaps its time for a reassessment,” said Durange.
District taxpayer Bill Bartell, who lives on a fixed income within the district, questioned salaries.
“There are people employed in the district with six figure salaries, which is a lot of money in Littlestown, if you need $800,000 for the new project perhaps cutting eight employees with $100,000 salaries and you have the money,” Bartell.
Another retiree who lives in the district, Don Danneman, said with the inflation numbers people facing and with the cost of fuel and a likely recession coming this might not be the time to move forward with the building project.
For the 2022-2023 school year, by law, the school district will be funding 35.26 percent of the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System (PSERS). PSERS is the state agency that administers the retirement plan for Pennsylvania’s public-school employees. The percentage that local school districts are required to fund increases on an annual basis. For the fiscal year 2020-2021, out of its district budget, the LASD funded $4,772,668 into the district’s teachers PSERS accounts.
Board served notice
District parent Janelle Ressler served all board members with a letter from her attorney, Marc A. Scaringi, that was addressed to school board Solicitor P. Daniel Altland regarding board Policy 109 that deals with resource materials available to students including nonfiction books, fiction books, magazines, and reference books.
According to Scaringi’s letter, the board is not following the rules of its own policy by not allowing Ressler to address the review committee or board to defend her position. Scaringi’s letter also raises the prospect of legal action against the board and the district if Ressler’s perceived parental rights continue to be ignored.
The letter from Scaringi claimed that while the district has publicly identified his client, Ressler, by name, it refuses to divulge the names of committee members who are reviewing Ressler’s reports regarding books she finds to be pornographic, promoting violence towards women and promote Critical Race Theory tenets.
Ressler has been a very vocal, and critical of the board and curriculum committee for the handling and decision made regarding the 35 books she has submitted for review.
Ressler also attacked board Policy 109 during her public comments.
“This board’s Policy 109 has been flawed from the start. I was glad to hear that one member suggested that they should update the policy now, however, that was quickly shot down because, ‘policies should not be updated again after they were just updated.’ Basically, what this boils down to is the fact that you know its broken but to save face you won’t fix it. You have a biased view of declaring a ‘winner’ when you never let me, the challenger step foot in the ring. You need to give parents equal opportunity in book challenges. Equal numbers. Equal voices. You haven’t done that,” said Ressler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.