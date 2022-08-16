Fire damaged the Affordable Mattress and Furniture store Friday along U.S. Route 30 near Abbottstown.
Numerous Adams County agencies were dispatched to the nearby 7348 Lincoln Highway, York County fire at 5:39 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
After York County dispatchers said calls about the fire were coming in rapidly, United Hook and Ladder Deputy Chief Dustin Poist “requested a working fire assignment and the second alarm,” seeking additional personnel, according to United’s Facebook page.
When firefighters arrived at the converted barn structure, they “made an aggressive initial attack on the fire and stopped it from spreading any further,” according to the Facebook page.
“Crews operated for multiple hours” while opening hidden areas of wreckage to make sure no fire remained, according to the Facebook page.
In addition to United, Adams County agencies dispatched to the fire included the Irishtown, Northeast Adams Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services fire companies, and Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to ACDES.
The site is about just east of the York-Adams county line.
