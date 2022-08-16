Mattress store burns

Firefighters survey a mattress store on U.S. Route 30 near Abbottstown Friday after a blaze broke out about 5:39 p.m. (Courtesy Dale Reichert, United Hook and Ladder)

Fire damaged the Affordable Mattress and Furniture store Friday along U.S. Route 30 near Abbottstown.

Numerous Adams County agencies were dispatched to the nearby 7348 Lincoln Highway, York County fire at 5:39 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).

 

