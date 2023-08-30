Proclamation
Adams County commissioners through a proclamation recently recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is Thursday. Pictured from left are Commissioners Jim Martin and Randy Phiel; Lisa Lindsey, data and prevention specialist at Center for Youth and Community Development (CFYCD); Samiah Slusser, associate director and strategic prevention framework project director at CFYCD; Commissioner Marty Qually; and Marvin Butts, director of youth prevention and strategic innovation initiatives at CFYCD. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

A memorial walk is planned Thursday to not only raise awareness of overdoses, but to also honor those whose lives have borne witness to its impact.

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, the fifth annual Memorial Walk is set for 6 p.m., said Lisa Lindsey, data and prevention specialist at Center For Youth & Community Development, home of Collaborating For Youth.

