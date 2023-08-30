A memorial walk is planned Thursday to not only raise awareness of overdoses, but to also honor those whose lives have borne witness to its impact.
In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, the fifth annual Memorial Walk is set for 6 p.m., said Lisa Lindsey, data and prevention specialist at Center For Youth & Community Development, home of Collaborating For Youth.
The walk starts outside of the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, and ends at the Fireman’s Pavilion at Gettysburg Area Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, Lindsey said at a recent Adams County commissioners’ meeting.
Local people and community representatives will share remarks at the pavilion following the walk.
Adams County commissioners recognized International Overdose Awareness Day with a proclamation at their meeting last week.
“Nearly 110,000 Americans lost their lives to overdose in 2022, an increase of roughly four percent from 2021 and the second consecutive year of more than 100,000 overdose deaths,” according to the Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force’s website.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin read from the proclamation that more than five Adams County residents lost their lives so far this year to overdoses.
The theme for this year is “Recognizing those people who go unseen,” noting that there are many individuals, including family and friends, healthcare and support services employees, and first responders who have witnessed the struggles behind addiction, said Lindsey.
“We would like to say to these people, ‘We see you,’” Lindsey said.
Those voices should be amplified, as they often go through the crisis alone, she said.
“We urge folks to engage in the walk,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said last week. “It is a nice walk to the rec park.”
Martin thanked Collaborating For Youth (CFY) for its efforts in partnership with the Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force.
“We will continue to work in prevention and education,” said Martin.
The Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force was formed to combat the opioid epidemic with a vision, “Education. Support. Saving Lives,” according to its website.
Commissioner Marty Qually said the community can walk farther together.
“It is a community issue, and there are community solutions,” Qually said to CFY staff. “Thank you for pushing for everything you do.”
Free naloxone, the overdose-reversal drug, will be available at the event, according to officials.
If anyone who has lost a loved one would like to share a photo during the memorial walk or is interested in more information, contact Lindsey at acsaprevention@cfygettysburg.com or call 717-338-0300, ext. 109.
