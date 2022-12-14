Taxes will hold steady next year in Gettysburg and two officers will be added to the police department, borough council members decided Monday.
Voting 7-0, the council adopted a 2023 budget maintaining the current property tax rate of 4.177 mills. A mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The budget “remains tax neutral in a time that is economically very difficult for a lot of people,” council Vice President Matt Moon said.
“I’m very thankful to the council for adding two new police officers,” said Mayor Rita Frealing, who by state law oversees the police department.
The budget also does other “really important things” such as providing funding to rewrite the borough’s zoning ordinance, “which is long overdue,” Moon said.
Moon also pointed to continuing funding of the borough’s long-term capital improvement plan.
Federal pandemic funds would be used to help offset employees’ pay and an expected reduction in police overtime hours is to help offset increased employee healthcare costs, Borough Manager Charles Gable said last month when the council advanced a draft of the budget.
Also left unchanged was the fire tax rate of 0.25 mills. The borough passes all of this revenue on to the Gettysburg Fire Department.
In addition, the council retained the earned-income tax rate at 30 mills.
The budget includes just over $6.05 million in both expenditures and revenues for the general fund.
The council was also unanimous in adopting a resolution setting fees for various services and permits.
Most changes were “incremental,” Gable said, but the annual permit fee for walking tours, including ghost and historical tours, will rise from $125 to $300.
It is the first increase since ghost tours began to become very popular about 15 years ago, Council President Heyser said.
The walking tour permits are onerous for the borough staff because they involve separate paperwork for each guide and considerable time devoted to monitoring and enforcement, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said last month.
In other business, the council recognized the Juneteenth holiday by it to the list of days when parking fees will not be collected.
The council also removed Good Friday from the list and replaced it with Easter Sunday. The change reflects the council’s decision some years ago to end free parking on Sundays.
