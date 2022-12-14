Taxes will hold steady next year in Gettysburg and two officers will be added to the police department, borough council members decided Monday.

Voting 7-0, the council adopted a 2023 budget maintaining the current property tax rate of 4.177 mills. A mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

 

