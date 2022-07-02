A Littlestown High School (LHS) teacher’s project was selected as one of some 9,000 to which Sonic Drive-In recently donated in honor of teacher appreciation month.
Sonic donated $1.5 million to help fund education needs through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform that allows individuals to donate directly to classrooms, according to a release issued by the restaurant, which was founded in 1953.
Heidi Merwede, a learning support teacher at LHS for ninth through 12th grades, received a donation of $121 for “Projects Galore!”
The total project, with a $386 goal, included supplies for the classroom to enhance students’ learning in all different academic areas, Merwede said, noting some of the items consisted of scissors, cardstock paper, colored pencils, and paint markers.
Additionally, Merwede was named the 2022 Adams County Educator of the Year during the Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County’s Business Excellence Awards reception at The Links at Gettysburg in May.
As part of Sonic’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3, donating a total of $1.5 million, according to the release.
“I’m surprised when anybody helps fund my projects,” Merwede said. “But I appreciate when businesses step in and support the classrooms.”
In partnership with DonorsChoose, Sonic has donated a portion of drink proceeds to assist local public schools through Limeades for Learning. Since 2009, Sonic has contributed over $20 million to fund local education programs.
“Limeades for Learning is an initiative that Sonic holds dear, and we’re proud to partner with DonorsChoose on this important work,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer from Sonic. “Drink purchases at Sonic bring joy to our guests while supporting students and teachers in the classroom.”
When projects are funded through DonorsChoose, Merwede said they come in an Amazon box that she then shares with students who donated the items to the classroom.
“As a class, we open it together to see what we get,” Merwede added.
In the past, Merwede has received donations from parents as well as a Westminster, Md., woman, who has been contributing to her classroom “for a long time.”
“I’ve never met her, but she always supports me. I really appreciate it,” Merwede said.
Merwede said DonorsChoose is something teachers should consider bringing into their classrooms to help fund their projects.
“It has been a tremendous help,” Merwede said. “With the school budgets, it is helpful to get things you really need to benefit the kids.”
