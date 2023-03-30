The Gettysburg Area School District Board recently approved spending $820,000 with Trane U.S. Inc. to complete design and budgeting services for facility improvement projects at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools.
The motion passed 8-1, with board member AmyBeth Hodges casting the lone nay vote.
The overall $34 million price tag for the projects has not changed after checking with Josh Reynolds, director of facilities, said Hodges. The projects were “voted down” a couple months ago, she said.
The primary renovations to the elementary schools are heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades, but the work also includes removing and replacing the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life, according to Reynolds.
Other work entails “electrical upgrades to support HVAC equipment, roof replacement, demo and replace ceilings, lighting replacement, and tele-data cable replacement,” according to the meeting agenda.
Debate stemmed from Hodges’ comment alleging board members were “prepped” for “a very large tax increase.”
“For any clarification, the board and board leadership have never been prepped or discussed any tax increase,” board President Kenneth Hassinger said last week.
The district’s business office shared financial impacts through a slide presentation “several meetings ago, but at no time has there been any mention, or discussion of a tax increase,” Hassinger said.
In response, Hodges said last week that was her opinion based on Business Manager Belinda Wallen’s presentation at the Feb. 6 school board meeting about initial budget variables, showing the district will see “$1.3 million of new expenditures for 2024.”
“The conclusion that I and others in the school district have reached is that she is trying to soften the blow when the budget is finally revealed,” Hodges said, referencing Wallen’s presentation showing a 12 percent healthcare premium increase and the district’s transportation cost index is expected to rise by over 6 percent, among other variables.
“With a major budget shortfall, I can only express my concerns that our district’s spending needs to be curbed,” Hodges said. “I have not and do not support the level of spending this district and board have embarked on. It is my duty to address such spending. I work for the people, not the administration.”
Hodges called the motion to spend $820,000 on the HVAC projects “frivolous,” saying the district should be trying to conserve its money.
The budget for next year with a proposed tax increase will be in front of board members “very soon,” claimed Hodges, who voiced her concerns about moving forward on the projects.
School board member Al Moyer said, “it’s irresponsible to call this frivolous,” and noted the importance of taking care of the district’s assets to avoid digging a deeper hole in the future.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said there was significant planning involved on these projects prior to him starting in the district.
Due to borrowing, Perrin said the projects would not have an impact on the general fund.
“There isn’t an alignment between the HVAC projects and tax increases,” Perrin said.
These projects were included in the facilities improvement project five-year plan list with funding coming from “the Bond Construction Fund,” the agenda reads.
“For further clarification, the HVAC system design build has zero impact on the district’s budget and has never nor will it be a factor in budget negotiations. Like every organization, the district has planned out being fiscally responsible to ensure that our current assets are maintained and do not directly impact our budget process,” Hassinger said.
The motion included using Omnia Partners to contract with Trane for the work.
In November, the GASD Board selected a procurement method, to use “design build services through the cooperative purchasing network, Omnia Partners, specifying Trane industrial HVAC equipment and Siemens Building Automation System.”
Two procurement methods to complete the facility improvement projects at the schools were presented to board members at the Nov. 7 meeting: Energy Service Companies (ESCO) project at $36.4 million; or Omnia Partners for Trane U.S. Inc. at $33.7 million. The cost difference was approximately $2.6 million, according to a project estimate and delivery evaluation document.
Future board approvals include contracting for construction services and for the total project cost, according to the March 20 meeting agenda.
