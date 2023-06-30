A fireworks law recently adopted by a city in northeast Pennsylvania has garnered attention from York Springs Borough Council.
With the Fourth of July approaching, Mayor Nina Tipler believes restrictions imposed by Wilkes-Barre are a blueprint for York Springs to emulate. She pitched the concept during the June 20 council meeting.
“Consumer fireworks are getting out of control across the state,” said Tipler. “You can go anywhere and get them.”
According to officials, the Wilkes-Barre ordinance bans the use of fireworks 150 feet from a building or a vehicle. Under those types of restrictions, there would not be room for fireworks anywhere in York Springs.
“It’s a guideline we should think about,” said council member Doug Deibler.
Enforcement was questioned, since the borough does not have its own police department.
“If we put it into place, it’s difficult for the state police to enforce,” council Vice President Allex Hartzell said. “We’d have to pay (code enforcement) to handle it.”
Uneasiness over fireworks is nothing new in York Springs. Tipler initiated efforts last year reviewing regulatory options, coinciding with state lawmakers passing legislation giving local municipalities more power to control when and where fireworks are deployed.
The enabling legislation authorizes municipalities to ban fireworks if there is not a place to use them safely. Also, communities are able to prohibit fireworks from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m.
York Springs has a noise ordinance, but nothing specifically pertaining to fireworks.
“We’ve been thinking about this for 14 years,” said borough Secretary Catherine Jonet.
Fireworks have become commonplace throughout Pennsylvania, since an expansion of state law in 2017 opened the door for the purchase and use of consumer grade explosives. Until then, fireworks were largely limited to sparklers and other novelties.
“Look at all the new buildings that are up now just to sell fireworks,” said council member Ike Williams.
The Wilkes-Barre code makes it illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure and violators could face a fine of up to $500. There is no location in the city that would meet the requirement of 150 feet, according to the reports.
Tipler cited components of the code that she hopes would be applicable to York Springs, such as the vehicle and structure restrictions, as well as prohibiting fireworks on public sidewalks and streets.
York Springs Fire Company hosts events throughout the year, such as occasional fireworks in the summer. But the portion of the property where fireworks explode is located in Latimore Township.
Council members reached a consensus in instructing Solicitor Norma Bartko to review the Wilkes-Barre ordinance for potential applicability.
Speed Bumps
Speed bumps are being installed along two streets to curtail aggressive driving.
The borough recently purchased 15 rubberized traffic-calming devices at a cost of $1,170.
According to officials, each removable speed bump has a 2.5-inch rise.
Middle and Second streets have been identified as locations where the speed bumps are warranted.
“We’re looking at doing just enough to make sure people are aware and slow down a little bit,” council President Sally Vance said previously.
While termed a street, Middle Street is designed like an alley, and is located in a residential neighborhood with numerous pedestrians.
The thoroughfare runs parallel to Main Street/Carlisle Pike in the northeast portion of the municipality.
It has a posted speed limit of 15-miles per hour and is barely wide enough for two vehicles.
Second Street has similar characteristics.
No E-cycling
Even though York Springs is partnering with neighboring municipalities in a three-year refuse contract, officials contend they were not kept in the loop about a recent electronic recycling event.
As part of a multi-municipal garbage pact with Waste Management, electronics’ recycling days are held in the spring and fall in Huntington and Latimore townships.
York Springs is the third participant in the contract and, as a result, the electronic recycling days are open to its citizens.
According to officials, the trash contract requires postcards being mailed to residents with a complete listing of electronic recycling days and locations, as well as holidays when there is no trash pick-up.
But no postcard was received this spring, leaving local leaders miffed that they were unaware of Huntington’s event May 20.
“They’re not responsible for what they’re doing,” Williams said of Waste Management.
The contract was put out to bid twice, and Waste Management was the lone proposal on both occasions. It expires in 2025, but there is an option for a fourth year.
