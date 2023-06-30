A fireworks law recently adopted by a city in northeast Pennsylvania has garnered attention from York Springs Borough Council.

With the Fourth of July approaching, Mayor Nina Tipler believes restrictions imposed by Wilkes-Barre are a blueprint for York Springs to emulate. She pitched the concept during the June 20 council meeting.

