Alcohol was suspected of being a factor in a crash involving state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, of New Oxford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
No injuries resulted from the crash at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday on Pa. Route 94 (Carlisle Pike) north of Quaker Church Road in Huntington Township, according to state police.
Ecker, 37, was southbound on Pa. Route 94 in a 2020 Honda Accord, which “drifted off the west side of the roadway and struck a guide rail,” resulting in damage that “disabled” the vehicle, according to police.
The investigation was continuing.
Ecker issued a statement Wednesday:
“Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself.
“I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.
“As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.