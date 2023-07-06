The East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) will host its 28th Annual Garden Tour on Sunday, July 9, 12-5 p.m., rain or shine, according to a release issued by the organizers.

There will be five gardens on the tour plus other exhibitors, as well as vendors, food for purchase and a “make and take” succulent plant activity at the EBACC.

