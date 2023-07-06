The East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) will host its 28th Annual Garden Tour on Sunday, July 9, 12-5 p.m., rain or shine, according to a release issued by the organizers.
There will be five gardens on the tour plus other exhibitors, as well as vendors, food for purchase and a “make and take” succulent plant activity at the EBACC.
“Arts and the Gardens” will be featured in each garden. Advance booklet tickets are $10, available at the EBACC. Tickets will be $12 the day of tour, and will be available at the various garden locations, as well as the EBACC. Youth under age 16 may tour for free.
The host gardens are: Zeigler’s, 109 Pine Ridge Road, East Berlin; Maroney’s, 55 Red Rock Road; Lentz’s, 150 Greenwood Road, Spring Grove; Baker’s, 205 Conestoga Lane, Spring Grove; and Yealy’s, 371 Maple Grove Road, Abbottstown.
The gardens may not be toured without a ticket.
