Gettysburg is “phasing out” one of two smartphone applications used to feed parking meters.
A cutoff date has not been set, but Passport is on its way out, borough Parking Manager Becka Fissel said last week during a council meeting.
Customers will continue to be able to use PayByPhone, she said.
Complaints about Passport, which the borough began using in 2015, have risen recently, Fissel said.
Informational stickers on parking meters will be updated to remove Passport, she said.
Council President Wesley Heyser suggested the stickers include a QR code users could scan with their phones to make sure they download the correct app.
Rates charged to the borough are virtually the same between the two apps, Fissel said.
The borough experienced “a very busy June” in terms of parking revenue, she said.
On one weekend, the Racehorse Alley parking garage was full to capacity, a rare occurrence, Fissel said.
Police business
More recently, this year’s Gettysburg Bike Week was “relatively incident-free,” borough Police Chief Robert Glenny told the council.
“For the amount of people in town, it was relatively quiet,” he said. The annual motorcycle event ran from July 7 to July 10.
In other business, council member John Lawver expressed concern about the speed of vehicles entering town from the east on Hanover Street (Pa. Route 116).
He called for increased police presence there, saying “It might be a good place to sit.”
“I’ll try to pump it up some,” Glenny said.
In other police business, the council was unanimous in modifying the 2022 budget to move $68,425 from capital projects to the police department.
The funding is for additional overtime resulting from the need to cover patrol shifts because an injured officer is limited to office duties, Glenny said. A union contract gives full-time police officers first choice to fill the shifts, as opposed to part-timers who are paid less, he said.
Federal pandemic funds make it possible to offset the higher-than-expected overtime costs with no change to the borough’s bottom line, according to Borough Manager Charles Gable.
Also unanimously, the council created the new police position of master sergeant and asked the borough Civil Service Commission to amend its rules accordingly.
The new position is to include a 1-percent pay increase and clarify which of the two existing sergeants would be in command if Glenny were unavailable, he said.
In addition, the council approved a request, backed by Gettysburg Fire Chief Larry Weikert, to update boundaries of areas that determine which agencies and equipment will respond to emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.