There was a slight change in the Oxford Township lineup of board officials at the annual re-organizational meeting.
Harry McKean leaned into his elected colleagues and said he’d “like to see things stay as they are,” but ultimately suggested a change in leadership.
Nominated by McKean, Frank Sneeringer was re-elected chair of the board in a 3-0 vote. McKean then moved to make a change, nominating Mario Iocco for the vice chair role, which also passed without dissent. McKean served as vice chair last year. Iocco was previously chair a number of years ago.
Sneeringer will represent Oxford Township at the Adams County Council of Government meetings. John Baranski will continue to serve as the township’s solicitor and Nathan Simpson with C.S. Davidson as the township’s engineer.
Supervisors appointed Sharrah Design Group to take on the role of primary sewage enforcement agent. They also adopted new rates for building inspections, engineering fees, and mileage reimbursements.
Following the re-organization during a regular meeting, supervisors voted to amend a township ordinance governing sewerage systems, changing language to make clear the township has final authority in making connection requirements. This amendment resolves questions that arose in the Brickyard Road residences who are required to connect in the near future once the recent extension of the sewer system is completed. The confusion was identified when supervisors confronted differences between township rules and connection requirements of New Oxford Municipal Authority (NOMA).
Township Manager Darrin Catts advised supervisors regarding communications with the Oxford Pointe developer about missing road signs for Oxford Boulevard. Residents have complained, Catts said.
“They have been very slow to respond to that concern. That development is almost completed and the road sign still isn’t installed,” he said.
Catts also noted the home run fence was installed at the recreational park, and winter preparedness is in place for roads with salt delivery recently completed.
The new pension program is being implemented with staff consultations taking place, he said.
Supervisors meet next at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
