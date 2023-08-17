Three Littlestown Area School District (LASD) principals presented a new vision statement to the board as the district looks to move forward with a major building project on the horizon.
High school principal Judy Berryman, secondary school principal Courtney Golden, and elementary school principal Joel Moran said a great deal of work was put into formulating the new vision statement.
The proposed vision statement and its value (T.O.P.) bullet points read:
”Our school is creating a culture that encourages leadership, inclusion, accountability, and growth for all by empowering students to explore, discover and pursue their passions.
The statements value bullet points are:
· Thrive.. Littlestown staff members in partnership with parents and families are committed to helping students meet their academic and career goals
· Opportunities… students will be given diverse opportunities to develop the knowledge, critical thinking skills and character they need for their future within an environment where everyone is valued and respected
· Passion… students will be empowered to meet current and future challenges to grow and pursue their passion."
“What we are focused on is continuing the path of academic excellence and increasing the post-secondary educational opportunities for our students,” said Berryman.
The vision statement has to be something that is achievable and worth fighting for, it has to be more than just words, Golden said. She also said once the vision statement was shared with teachers, positive feedback was given and incorporated into the statement and that putting this statement together was a real team effort.
Also, as part of the presentation by the principals was an updated listing of advanced placement (AP) courses and college in the high school/dual enrollment (CIH) courses the district will offer. The updated listing is part of a new graduation policy that will be in effect for the district’s 2026 graduating class.
“The new graduation policy and getting the new building project in place is a culmination of setting the district for the future and making the Littlestown Area School District a great place to learn, teach and work,” said Moran.
Moran, on behalf of herself and the other two principals, thanked the board, Superintendent Christopher Bigger and Assistant to the Superintendent Timothy Mitzel for the faith and confidence in the district, its staff, and its students.
The AP courses include Biology, Calculus I and II, Computer Science A, Computer Science Principals, 2D Arts and Design, 3D Arts & Design, English Literature, US History, US Government & Politics, Physics I and II, Environmental Science, Psychology, Macroeconomics and Microeconomics.
CIH and dual enrollment courses to be offered in the district include Public Speaking, Environmental Science, Marketing I, Accounting II, Intro to Business, Entrepreneurship, English Literature, Statistics and College Algebra.
The district has also added for credit credentialed courses to the high school curriculum. These courses include different levels of culinary courses, carpentry I and II, business, graphic arts, agricultural related courses involving animal science, advanced horticulture and wildlife/natural resources.
Some of the courses are offered through the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), Harrisburg Area Community College, Delaware Valley College, the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI), and Iowa State University.
The principals spoke highly of the 33 teachers who volunteered to work on committees for the future of the district as students and staff prepare to move into the new middle/high school building.
New Teachers
Director of Educational Services Dr. Eric Naylor met with the new teachers to update them on safety protocols and procedures for the upcoming school year.
“We have a strong group of teachers joining our district for the upcoming school year and I am looking forward to working with them,” said Naylor.
The new teachers were updated on safety responsibilities and safety-related terms used specifically by the district. Safety plans reviewed ranged from classroom safety to events where students are held classrooms to keep hallways clear due to a medical emergency to fire evacuations, severe weather shelter in place emergencies, to lockdown procedures.
The newly-hired teachers were also taken on a tour of the district, so all know the buildings and properties the district maintains and uses and also the boundaries of the school district. The onboarding process for new teachers took place over the course of four days.
Naylor also said he and his team are working to put new plans in place for student pickup and drop off once the recently approved building project gets under way, with construction slated to begin during the fall.
AED Updates
Naylor, in response to a question from a board member, said the district has added another AED defibrillator to assist with a potential medical emergency occurring on or near athletic fields. Currently there is an AED located at the football stadium, one at the field, and one with the district athletic director.
