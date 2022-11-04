A man is accused of breaking down a deadbolted door, spreading a trail of blood through a house, and fighting with state police and a homeowner early Thursday in northern Adams County.

Felony charges including burglary, aggravated assault, and disarming a law enforcement officer were filed against Eddie Thomas Jr., 29, of Silver Spring, Md., according to a magisterial docket.

 

