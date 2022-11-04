A man is accused of breaking down a deadbolted door, spreading a trail of blood through a house, and fighting with state police and a homeowner early Thursday in northern Adams County.
Felony charges including burglary, aggravated assault, and disarming a law enforcement officer were filed against Eddie Thomas Jr., 29, of Silver Spring, Md., according to a magisterial docket.
Authorities were dispatched at about 2:10 a.m. to a residence on Idaville York Springs Road “for a single vehicle crash and the male operator had broken into a house and has a knife,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Jason Kaczor.
Troopers Ryan German and Logan Howell responded to the home in Huntington Township just southeast of Idaville.
German allegedly encountered Thomas in the area of the front door and dining room and ordered him to lie on the floor, according to the affidavit.
Thomas put his hands in the air and knelt, but when German “went to grab Thomas and guide him to the ground to handcuff him,” Thomas allegedly “rolled out the front door onto the front porch and ended up sitting on the steps,” according to the affidavit.
When Thomas allegedly “continued to refuse verbal commands and physically resisted,” German “deployed his taser into Thomas’ back,” according to the affidavit.
Thomas was “prone on the sidewalk,” but allegedly resisted as Howell tried to handcuff him, leading German to make two ineffective attempts to use his taser, according to the affidavit.
The suspect allegedly “started to fist fight” and “wrestle” the two troopers in the front yard “for an extended time,” during which “German was kicked several times in the chest,” according to the affidavit.
PSP Cpl. Timothy Nicklas arrived and “dry stunned Thomas with his taser,” enabling the troopers to handcuff him, according to the affidavit.
Nicklas saw “a PSP service pistol laying beside Thomas,” who allegedly “had his arms turned toward the pistol” and “was reaching with his hands,” according to the affidavit.
Nicklas secured the pistol, near which a .45 caliber round was lying on the ground, according to the affidavit.
After Thomas was in custody, the man and woman who own the home said their lights went out about 2 a.m., and the man went downstairs to investigate.
He heard a knock on the door, after which Thomas “asked for help” and then is alleged to have “forced his way into the house,” according to the affidavit.
Thomas “had injuries to his face and said that he had other problems,” but the homeowner “realized that he didn’t want help and Thomas was immediately becoming violent,” according to the affidavit.
The homeowners called 911 and told Thomas to leave “multiple times” before the man tried to push Thomas out the door, at which point Thomas allegedly “became extremely violent,” according to the affidavit.
Thomas is accused of punching the man in the head three times, pushing him into furniture, and ripping off the man’s shirt, according to affidavit.
The female homeowner contacted a neighbor, who managed to get the intruder out of the house, after which the male homeowner dead-bolted the front door, according to the affidavit.
Thomas allegedly “violently broke down the front door using his shoulder and re-entered the house” and “was grabbing knives, scissors, and other items and cutting his wrists,” according to the affidavit
According to the affidavit, “the door frame was broken” and “there were blood droplets” and “a blood trail throughout the first floor of the house.”
“There was a large kitchen knife with blood on it at the front door and steps area. There were kitchen scissors halves with blood on them in two different rooms,” the affidavit reads.
“During this altercation, Thomas was bleeding the entire time,” while all three troopers “had Thomas’ blood all over their person,” according to the affidavit.
Thomas was charged with two felony counts each of burglary, aggravated assault, and criminal trespass; one felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer; two misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass; one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and simple assault; and one summary count each of harassment and criminal mischief, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.